Basketball

“Michael Jordan threw his paddle and didn’t talk to anyone for two days”: Bulls legend reacted maniacally to losing to Christian Laettner in a game of ping-pong

“Michael Jordan threw his paddle and didn’t talk to anyone for two days”: Bulls legend reacted maniacally to losing to Christian Laettner in a game of ping-pong
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Aaron Rodgers is not completely sold out like a Tom Brady or LeBron James": Greg Jenning's words about his former teammate may ring true as news about NFL MVP's massive contract extension comes to light
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan threw his paddle and didn’t talk to anyone for two days”: Bulls legend reacted maniacally to losing to Christian Laettner in a game of ping-pong
“Michael Jordan threw his paddle and didn’t talk to anyone for two days”: Bulls legend reacted maniacally to losing to Christian Laettner in a game of ping-pong

Michael Jordan was irate after losing a game of ping-pong to Christian Laettner and immediately…