Is Cam Johnson playing tonight vs Orlando Magic? Phoenix Suns release injury update ahead of a Florida road trip without Devin Booker and Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns will be missing Devin Booker and Cam Johnson for the first of their back-to-back in Florida on Tuesday.

Both players, along with Chris Paul (right thumb avulsion fracture), did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, a hard-fought effort for a shorthanded team that led for the majority of the rematch of the NBA Finals.

The Suns announced that Devin Booker was placed in the league’s health and safety protocol on Feb 2 and has missed three games since.

This is certainly discouraging news for the Suns, who are already missing Chris Paul. Cam Johnson has been a big part of Phoenix’s back-to-back victories, so his absence will be felt a lot on Tuesday.

Is Cam Johnson playing tonight vs Orlando Magic?

Johnson has been ruled out of the game due to a quad injury. During their win over the New York Knicks, he apparently took a hit to the right thigh from Mitchell Robinson’s knee, resulting in a quad contusion.

Cam Johnson had been added to the Suns’ injury report with a right quad contusion and is out tomorrow against the Bucks. Devin Booker remains out and in the health and safety protocols. No Kaminsky, Paul or Saric as usual. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 5, 2022

It’s also worth noting that he saved the Suns from a loss against the Knicks on Friday. Aside from scoring a career-high 38 points, Johnson hit the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

The 2021-22 season was Cam Johnson’s breakout season. Johnson has shot 50.7 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from 3-point range since Christmas, averaging 15.1 points per game.

With another player down and out for Phoenix, it’ll be up to Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton to carry the scoring load. Cameron Payne is also expected to step up as coach Monty Williams looks at all his options to keep the team afloat in this rough stretch.