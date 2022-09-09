Basketball

Michael Jordan, using his $940,000, admitted to smoking 6 cigars a day

Michael Jordan, using his $940,000, admitted to smoking 6 cigars a day
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
LeBron James' $35M worth former teammate claims he is blackballed from the NBA like Isaiah Thomas, Jamal Crawford, and more
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan, using his $940,000, admitted to smoking 6 cigars a day
Michael Jordan, using his $940,000, admitted to smoking 6 cigars a day

Michael Jordan claimed to have smoked 6 cigars a day at one point, further establishing…