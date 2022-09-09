Michael Jordan, using his $940,000, admitted to smoking 6 cigars a day

Michael Jordan claimed to have smoked 6 cigars a day at one point, further establishing his near $1 million cigar budget.

Michael Jordan came into the NBA as innocent as they come. Many called his Chicago Bulls a ‘cocaine circus’ and they wouldn’t be wrong in doing so. Coming from a strict program at UNC in Chapel Hill, Jordan knew the importance of keeping his body in top shape during the basketball season.

However, as you get acclimated to the millionaire lifestyle while being surrounded by other millionaires, it’s tough not to indulge in the finer things in life. For Michael Jordan, this came in the form of cigars.

While MJ does also drink and has his own tequila company, he’s described his love for cigars on numerous occasions. Fans have been treated to pictures of him smoking a cigar in several scenarios. Whether it be in the locker room after winning the NBA Finals or out on the golf course, the 6x champ seems to always carry a couple around with him.

Well, ‘seems to’ may be a bit of a stretch considering just how many cigars he admitted to smoking on average every single day.

Michael Jordan on how many cigars he smokes in a day.

Jordan’s affinity for cigars is a daily thing and why wouldn’t it be. He’s been retired for nearly 2 decades, is a multi-billionaire, and well, that’s about it. Those are two good enough reasons to smoke as many cigars as you want in a single day.

While on an interview with Cigar Aficiando in 2017, Michael Jordan revealed how much he smokes a day. “I smoke 6 cigars a day maybe.” He would also go on to reveal in an earlier interview with them that 1991 was when he first started to get into smoking cigars and by the time 1993 had rolled around, he was smoking a cigar before NBA games.

It was also revealed that Jordan has a budget of between $500,00 and $940,000 for his cigars yearly so it’s safe to say that he gets around to smoking the aforementioned amount of cigars a year with no hassle whatsoever.

