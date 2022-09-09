Michael Jordan’s $300,000 memorabilia makes LeBron James’ collectible look like spare change in GOAT auction

NBA GOAT Michael Jordan’s collectible estimated at $300,000 likely to fetch more than 35 times as LeBron James’ signed kicks

Michael Jordan is a giant amongst giants. He is quite possibly the greatest athlete ever. His success which directly led to the NBA’s global fame dwarves the popularity of any basketball pro since.

Even players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry can’t possibly hope to match the ripples created by Jordan’s charisma.

The Bulls legend was the most dominant offensive force the league has ever seen. The only player who perhaps comes relatively close to MJ’s popularity is Kobe Bryant.

His creativity and athleticism were unrivaled. Combined with the bottomless confidence, MJ had to be the most fear-inducing opponent for any team that ever faced him.

That being said, LeBron James is, in his own right, as dominant as MJ. While MJ was the epitome of creativity and athleticism, Bron is the epitome of physical supremacy and basketball IQ.

Enough legends and current players consider LeBron’s game intelligence to be beyond compare. He has performed season after season, precisely 19 seasons, with unseen brutality.

He is a vicious finisher who has no regard for his opponents. The 4-time MVP is a living legend en route to breaking Kareem’s all-time scoring record.

Michael Jordan’s and LeBron James’ memorabilia up for auction

LeBron and MJ are undeniably two of the biggest NBA superstars in league history. They each have an enormous fan following and people vie to own anything related to the two.

‘The GOATS‘ auction, which will start on September 19th, includes collectibles anticipated to be worth a total of $338,000.

A pair of signed prototype black history month sneaks belonging to LeBron James is listed at only $6000 to $8000.

The only non-NBA player on the list is Paris Saint Germain superstar Messi. A jersey worn and signed by him has a bidding price between $20,000 to $30,000.

However, even the combined value of Messi and LeBron’s collectibles is not even close to the asking price for Jordan’s memorabilia.

A pair of super rare tickets from Michael Jordan’s debut game for the Chicago Bulls is the star highlight of the entire auction.

Listed at a whopping $200,000 to $300,000, the tickets will fetch roughly ten times more than Messi’s jersey and 37 times more than LeBron’s shoes!

Michael Jordan debuted against the Washington Bullets on October 26th, 1984. That means the tickets are almost 4 decades old which may be the reason for their high bidding cost.

Would you buy the auctioned tickets for 300 grand?

