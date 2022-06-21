“Michael Jordan wants to give over $47 million to Russell Westbrook!”: NBA Fans EXPLODE as Hornets show ‘real’ interest in acquiring Lakers man this offseason

NBA Fans go absolutely haywire as updates on Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets’ desire for Russell Westbrook is revealed

It’d be very easy to look at how Russell Westbrook performed on the court last season, and dictate that his time with the Lakers is over. However, there is a world of things to consider that could negate it all.

For starters, the Purple and Gold would surely have to give up assets along with the player, given the number of zeroes on this man’s contract. And, as Insiders have reported, the franchise isn’t willing to give the man up just yet, if they have to package other things along with them.

Still, this could also be a bluff to drive the Brodie’s value, even if just a little bit. And this possibility has kept at least a few teams, including Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets, very much interested.

The thing is though, the franchise already has a generational talent in LaMelo Ball at the point.

So, what’s the result of all of this?

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Ben Wallace was released on $5,000 bond but served 365 days of probation”: When the Pistons legend was hit with a DUI and concealed weapon charge

NBA Fans go crazy as Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets show ‘real’ interest in acquiring Russell Westbrook

In case you believe your eyes are deceiving you, just take a look at the tweet below. It will only confirm that you have, in fact, not lost your mind at all.

Yep. And as we said earlier, fans went absolutely berserk.

The new Hornets coach having to gameplan with Russ pic.twitter.com/jMyB1yCQZA — Luka’s Burner (@DoncicSeason) June 21, 2022

westbrook and lamelo on the court at the same time?? — ✨ (@tyrese1717) June 21, 2022

This sounds like you’re a lakers fan just trying to have hope “Hornets whoever they trade to brooklyn” Swear lakers got the most casual fans in the League — Joey Tringali (@Mighty_Jt_6) June 21, 2022

no wonder why Kenny declined that contract he said fuck that lol “ — Baby Poole (@poole18baby) June 21, 2022

Many will argue that the Hornets are only doing this to get money off their books, given that Russell Westbrook has an expiring contract right now. However, his money is still going to be on the books for this season.

Why is that important? Well, this is the offseason Miles Bridges is supposed to be paid the big bucks.

Michael Jordan, how in the world are you planning to sort this out?

Also Read: “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sued an NFL player for having an identical name”: Karim Abdul Jabbar got hit with a lawsuit while on the Miami Dolphins from Lakers legend