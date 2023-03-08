“Michael Jordan Was the Best Player For Five Years”: Charles Barkley Destroys Kendrick Perkins’ ‘Silly’ Take with MJ’s First MVP Campaign

Now that the Ja Morant saga is settling down, the NBA is diverting its attention towards Kendrick Perkins’ outrageous claims. After JJ Redick called out the ESPN Analyst on First Take, Charles Barkley joined the foray albeit reluctantly. The NBA on TNT Analyst launched a scathing attack on the former OKC player for his comments on the NBA’s voting system and Nikola Jokic’s MVP accolades.

Perkins, a few days ago, told Stephen A Smith how Nikola Jokic, Dirk Nowitzki, and Steve Nash’s MVP campaigns were racially influenced. He further suggested how there was an influx of white voters in the league. Charles Barkley, while on Altitude Sports Radio, dissected Perkins’ claim and discussed Michael Jordan‘s first MVP season.

Charles Barkley recalled Michael Jordan’s first MVP to refute Perkins’ argument

Apart from calling Perkins’ argument Assnine, silly, and stupid, Barkley brought up his former friend and once rival, Michael Jordan. Barkley recalled how MJ did not win his first MVP until 1988. Considering Michael joined the league in 1984 and averaged 32.7 points leading up to his MVP campaign.

In fact, in 1986-87, Michael Jordan averaged 37.1 points per game while appearing in all 82 matches. Only Wilt Chamberlain has averaged more points per game in a season, though he had 4 seasons with more ppg than Michael’s 1986-87 season. Although, no one since 1960 has averaged more points per game than Michael. Yet, he won his first MVP a year later in 1988.

Barkley argued that the MVP wasn’t a reflection of the best player. He claimed that it was instead a reflection of the best player in a regular season, which, by definition, depend on a team’s regular season standings. Barkley stated:

“Every year ESPN get these fools on the radio and TV to talk about who is the best player. Michael Jordan was probably the best player in the NBA for probably 5 years before he won an MVP because his team was no good. So, they have these silly things every year. Like I said, everybody in the NBA knew Michael Jordan was the best player for five years before he won the MVP. Everybody know Kobe Bryant was a better player than Steve Nash. But the Suns had the best record in the NBA the year it was Steve Nash.”

Barkley further criticized Perkins

Chuck, after launching a scathing attack on Kendrick, asked how many ‘white players’ had won the MVP in the last 30 years. He implied that if there was a rampant bias, more white players would have won MVP. He also reiterated how the MVP award depends on the regular season record and Nikola Jokic and Steve Nash certainly deserved it.

He ended the conversation by confessing that Nikola Jokic was probably unfazed by Perkins’ comments. And requested the radio show hosts to show him in a good light. Classic Chukster.

