“Asinine, Silly and Stupid. Pick One!”: Charles Barkley Has His Say on Kendrick Perkins’ Nikola Jokic Take

Kendrick Perkins came up with the worst take of his media career a few days back when he said Nikola Jokic is stat-padding for triple-doubles and should not be a front-runner in MVP voting because of it. He doubled down on it last week, saying Joker leading the MVP race was racial discrimination by voters. So, Charles Barkley had his on it with no filter either.

JJ Redick stopped Perkins and the narrative driven by ESPN right in its tracks by calling it out straight to his face on the First Take. And if the former Philly sniper had not said enough, Sir Charles took it to where it should be with people like Perk.

Charles Barkley belittles Kendrick Perkins for his absurd takes on Nikola Jokic

Chuck recently made an appearance on Denver sports radio and hosts Vic Lombardi, Marc Moser and Brett Kane threw some good questions at the TNT analyst. And the former Sixers elite did not hesitate to answer any as usual.

Talking about the Perk-Joker thing, Barkley praised Redick for standing up to the absurdity of the show and the former NBA player who himself played with enough black and white people to say something so wrong.

“That’s asinine and silly,” Barkley said about Perkins’ opinion explaining himself with some facts. “Asinine, silly and stupid. Pick one of the words, whatever one you want.”

That is so true, if there was any kind of bias in voting, there is no chance that there would be only 5-6 white MVPs before Jokic in the league’s 60-year history.

Barkley exactly knows what he is talking about

The 1993 MVP himself set a lot of people off when he won the ultimate individual honor of the season over Michael Jordan for the 1992-93 season where MJ would later complete his three-peat.

To this day, people go back to it when talking about why MJ did not have at least six regular-season MVPs. Maybe the likes of Steve Nash and Larry Bird can have a better say on this subject than Sir Charles, and hopefully, all of this shouldn’t go there.

We, most of the media fraternity, and reasonable fans know what’s what and why Nikola Jokic deserves to win the MVP this year possibly even more than his last two, which were also well-deserved.

