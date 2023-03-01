Kendrick Perkins Outrageously Suggests Nikola Jokic, Dirk, and Nash Won the MVP Because of Being ‘White’

Nikola Jokic is again a frontrunner in the MVP conversation. If he ends up winning it, he’ll join Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, and Bill Russell as the only players to win it thrice in a row. However, with Jokic’s name again leading the MVP race, the league is debating its legitimacy. There is a section of pandits, players, and fans who believe Jokic shouldn’t win it again.

While there may be certain rational arguments against Jokic’s MVP case, one popular analyst has made a highly controversial claim on the topic. Kendrick Perkins, on First Take with Stephen A. Smith, has shocked the league with his take. Perkins, while discussing the MVPs who weren’t scoring leaders, alleged racial bias.

Kendrick Perkins claims Nikola Jokic, Steve Nash, and Dirk Nowitzki won MVP because they were ‘white’

Perkins, during the most recent episode of First Take, may have bitten off more than he can chew. The controversial analyst who is known for beefing with players openly came out and questioned the legitimacy of the MVP award. In fact, Perkins, without saying it directly, may have alleged racial bias in awarding the Most Valuable Player accolade.

Perkins was discussing Nikola Jokic and his MVP claim. He ended up bringing Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki into the conversation. Perkins pointed out that since the 90s, there have been only three players to win the MVP who were not among the top ten scorers that season. The former OKC player then asked Stephen A. what was common between these players. The answer, although not vocalized by either, was that they are all ‘white’ players.

Perkins: “When it comes down to guys winning MVP since 1990, it’s only three guys that won the MVP that wasn’t top ten in scoring. Do you know who those guys were? Steve Nash, Nikola Jokic, and Dirk Nowitzki. What do those guys have in common? I’ll let it sit there and marinate. You think about it.”

In essence, Jokic, Dirk, and Nash are three very different players. There is likely nothing common between them apart from their racial identity. Perkins’ outrageous claim is shocking, to say the least. For an ESPN analyst and ex-player, this stand will definitely land him in trouble.

Dennis Rodman made a similar comment about Larry Bird

This is not the first time a statement pointing towards racial bias has been made in the NBA. Dennis Rodman, during his Detroit Pistons days, made a similar comment about Larry Bird. He claimed that Bird, who is the only white player in history to win three-consecutive MVPs, was favored because of his race. He also suggested Larry Legend wouldn’t have been treated the same way if he was black.

So, in essence, Kendrick Perkins’ outrageous claim is not the first of its kind. But if history is any proof, Perkins will definitely receive backlash for this. ESPN will certainly not tolerate such claims.

