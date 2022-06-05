“Michael Jordan was better, smarter, tougher, and won more than anybody”: When Bob Knight explained why the Bulls GOAT and not LeBron James was the best to ever play the game

Former USA coach Bob Knight has always been a huge Michael Jordan fan, and back in 2017, called the Bulls GOAT “the best guy to ever play the game”.

Michael Jordan is considered to be the greatest athlete of all time, and if you had a look at his jaw-dropping highlight reel or took a peek at his ridiculously long list of achievements, you would know why people regard the Chicago Bulls legend as the basketball GOAT.

It was because of Michael that the Chicago Bulls franchise is one of the greatest dynasties in history. Of course, with the help of stars like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, MJ helped the Bulls be the most dominant team in the 1990s. Winning two successful three-peat, and finishing a season with a flawless 72-10 record, there was virtually nothing that the Bulls hadn’t achieved because of their leader.

Over the span of 15 years, MJ built one of the most illustrious resumes ever – 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 3-time steal champ, 10-time scoring champ, 5-time MVP, 6-time NBA champ, 6-time Finals MVP, got inducted into the Hall-Of-Fame and was even selected to the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Team.

Also Read: How Michael Jordan’s teammate fell from being a million dollar athlete to worth only $500,000 because of a fraudulent advisory

Several past and present NBA players, coaches, and analysts have chosen “His Airness” as their pick for the famous GOAT debate. Former USA basketball coach Bob Knight is just one of many to be blown away by Mike’s greatness.

“The best guy to ever play the game is Michael Jordan, don’t even think about anybody else”: Bob Knight

Bob Knight was one of the very coaches who got the privilege to have MJ on their squad. Back in the 1984 Olympic Games at Los Angeles, a 21-year-old Jordan was the best player on Knight’s team, which also consisted Hall-Of-Famers Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin, and went to help The USA win the gold.

Long before MJ had even played a single game in the NBA, Bob went on to claim that “His Airness” was the best athlete he’d ever seen play.

“The kid is just an absolutely great kid. If I were going to pick the 3 or 4 best athletes I’ve ever seen play basketball, he’d be one of them. I think he’s the best athlete I’ve ever seen play basketball.

So, in the categories of competitiveness, ability, skill, and then athletic ability, he’s the best athlete, he’s one of the best competitors, he’s one of the most skilled players. And that to me makes him the best basketball player that I’ve ever seen play”

Also Read: Kenny Smith pays his respects to the Bulls GOAT for having the skills to back up his immense trash-talking

A few years back, Bob ended the GOAT debate by stating how Jordan was the “best guy” to ever play the game.

“The best guy to ever play the game is Michael Jordan, don’t even think about anybody else… Not even close. Because he was just better than anybody, he was smarter, he was tougher, he won more… Having Michael play on our Olympic team was great, and I thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to work with him on a team.”