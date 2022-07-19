Basketball

Michael Jordan was once honored by McDonald’s with $10,000 barbeque and even his own burger, the ‘McJordan’

Michael Jordan was once honored by McDonald's with $10,000 barbeque and even his own burger, the 'McJordan'
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
212 lbs Kobe Bryant can credit a greasy McDonald's quarter pounder for one of the most historic performances in NBA history
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan was once honored by McDonald's with $10,000 barbeque and even his own burger, the 'McJordan'
Michael Jordan was once honored by McDonald’s with $10,000 barbeque and even his own burger, the ‘McJordan’

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest of all time. However, he once had the greatest…