Michael Jordan was once honored by McDonald’s with $10,000 barbeque and even his own burger, the ‘McJordan’

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest of all time. However, he once had the greatest burger in the market as well, the McJordan!

McDonald’s is perhaps the biggest fast food chain in the entire world. As such, the biggest fast food brands need the biggest star associated with them as well.

Over the years, McD’s has assembled a star-studded line-up. This includes the likes of LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and even Michael Jordan.

In fact, in 1993 the chain released a historic ad featuring MJ and Larry Legend, which was aired at Super Bowl XXVII!

Also Read: Charles Barkley once hilariously challenged Michael Jordan and Larry Bird to a game of Horse during now-iconic McDonald’s commercial

However, a great set of commercials wasn’t the only thing to come out of McDonald’s partnership with his Airness. The company even released a special burger in his name.

McDonald’s created the McJordan in honor of Michael Jordan which included a sauce that was sold for nearly $10,000

In 1992, the city of Chicago was introduced to perhaps the greatest burger in the history of the city. McDonald’s came out with the McJordan Special.

The value meal, which paid homage to Michael Jordan consisted of Quarter Pounder with bacon and barbecue sauce. A jug of the very same BBQ sauce was sold in 2012 for a whopping $9,995.

In fact, it was revived in 2020 with The Travis Scott Meal, but can also be made with Quarter pounder with cheese, no ketchup, and a side of BBQ sauce used for nuggets.

30 years ago, the meal was exclusive to the Windy City, but now, if one were to follow the above-mentioned tips, they would have a McJordan Burger in no time.

Also Read: Michael Jordan protected his ‘future’ $150 million a year by using the US Flag at the Olympics