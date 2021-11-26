“Michael Jordan was the first hero I ever really had”: McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo talks about the influence The GOAT had on him

When asked to reveal his non-racing hero, F1 star driver Daniel Ricciardo named Michael Jordan as the first, real hero he ever had.



Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players to set foot on the NBA hardwood. MJ really redefined how the sport was played and perceived. And for almost 15 years, the Chicago Bulls legend gave his 100% dedication on both sides of the floor. The result? The 6-foot-6 combo-guard retired with one of the most decorated resumes witnessed in league history.

Over the span of his illustrious career, Air Jordan got selected to 14 All-Star Games, 11 All-NBA teams, 9 All-Defensive teams, won 10 scoring titles, the ROTY, DPOY, 5 MVPs, 6 titles, 6 Final MVPs, and is even enshrined in the prestigious Hall-Of-Fame.

To date, fans from all around the world are left speechless looking at his unreal highlight reel. Widely considered as the basketball god by many, the Bulls legend is rightly the top contender during the GOAT debate.

Also Read: JJ Redick recounts hilarious little anecdote to prove how feared the Lakers superstar really is

“When Michael Jordan stopped playing, basketball was dead to me”: Daniel Ricciardo

His Airness is not only a legend in the basketball fraternity but also is a global sporting icon, who is looked up to by several athletes from various different sports. Numerous athletes of this day and age have grown up watching and hoping to be like Mike. Irrespective of what sport they play, each aspiring athlete, growing up, wanted to have the success that Air Jordan had.

F1 racer Daniel Ricciardo revealed how Mike was the first, real he ever had. The McLaren driver further stated how alongside several racing photos, he had pictures of Jordan in his bedroom. “The Honey Badger” further spoke about MJ:

“As a kid before I had racing pictures in my bedroom I had Michael Jordan. It was funny, it was him or nothing. When he was playing then I was playing basketball in the backyard, and as soon as he stopped, basketball was dead to me. It was crazy how much he drew me towards it.”

“I think the real, like the first hero I ever really had, was Michael Jordan.”

Also Read: From Camrys to Aston Martins, the Black Jesus has impeccable taste in the 4-wheeler department

Of course, the 32-year-old Australian knows a thing or two about greatness himself. Regarded as one of the best over-takers on the F1 grid, he has won 8 races, made the podium 32 times, has clinched 3 pole positions, with 16 fastest laps and a whopping total of 1265 career points, Danny has had quite an illustrious career.