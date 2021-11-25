“Michael Jordan has a ludicrous car collection!”: From Camrys to Aston Martins, the Black Jesus has impeccable taste in the 4-wheeler department

Michael Jordan’s car collection is a thing to behold. If it is fast and luxurious, it is in his garage and something he’ll take for a spin.

Athletes and fast cars go hand in hand. We’ve seen a random collection of cars from many of them sure, but the Black Cat’s collection is something else. Immaculately put together, and quirky license plates too. Jordan’s car collection dates back to his early playing days, when he started doing commercials for Chevrolet.

Chevrolet doesn’t just give away cars willy-nilly. They only give cars to people who’ve served the country, and the best player to ever shoot a basketball. Every American has an affinity for the American auto manufacturer, and MJ was no different. He was gifted not one, but two Corvettes, one a regular C4, and another ZR1 for doing some adverts with them.

His Airness was a smart man. He did not tie himself down to one particular brand, so best believe he would own a Chevrolet competition too. He is the proud owner of a Ford GT, the one that was released in 2006 built on the platform of the legendary GT40. The Ford GT was an American supercar, and it only was right he was the owner of one.

Michael Jordan took inspirational cues from the cars he owned to design the sneakers he wore

The Air Jordan 6, the first model in which he won a championship had design cues from the Porsche 930 cabriolet. A mid mounted air cooled engine meant that the spoiler was a uniquely built piece of tech. This particular wing design was picked to be the heel tab of the shoe.

He also loved his Ferraris – his Air Jordan 14 line even having 2 shoes that mimicked the cars he owned at the time. The Jordan 14 “Last Shot” was inspired by his Ferrari 550M, one of his most iconic shoes to date.

He even has his own NASCAR team – spearheaded by the first African American driver Bubba Wallace. Adorning the number 23 on the roof, Jordan’s team drives a superpowered Toyota Camry.

The most suited car for Michael would be the SLS AMG “Gullwing”. That’s because his logo has the wings, and the most eye-catching feature about the car are the winged doors.

Michael Jordan’s car collection is valued at 5 million dollars – chump change for the Billionaire athlete

A car collection that has Porsches, Mercedes, Aston Martins, Ferraris and even a Bugatti means that the value is already at an all time high in the current market. This coupled with the fact that he owns them, and they are extremely limited edition cars, it brings the price up even more.

That is nothing for the Jordan Brand head though, because one shoe release and he could probably buy his collection two times over. He could gamble away all of his cars, and make them back within a month. The only other people in the league right now who could rival him are LeBron James and Devin Booker.

Michael Jordan worked his behind off for every single dollar he has – he should be allowed to enjoy it. If you see a Mercedes Benz SLR 722 blow past you, chances are that it is the UNC legend himself!

An astute businessman, a fierce competitor and an avid car collector – Michael Jordan does it all. If someone buys an Aston Martin to slow down in life, you know they’ve made it.