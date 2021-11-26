“LeBron James gave me 11 stitches under my eye!”: JJ Redick recounts hilarious little anecdote to prove how feared the Lakers superstar really is

JJ Redick reveals a hilarious little incident he had with Lakers superstar LeBron James during his 5th year with the Orlando Magic

Recently, there has been a lot of disrespect on LeBron James’s name.

Now, we won’t say we know for sure whether his elbow to Isiah Stewart’s face was dirty. Frankly, in our opinion, his elbow shouldn’t have been that high, and we think that at least a part of him knew what he was doing.

Whether it was intentional or not though, as we all know, Stewart fought back. And in response, it seems some of the biggest figures in the NBA media sector now believe that the King is no longer feared by others as an individual. Hell, even Stephen A Smith made this exact point.

Don’t believe us? Well then, peep the YouTube clip below.

Yep. He really said that.

As a former player, JJ Redick was clearly left aghast by the clear idiocy in that statement. And just a few days later, he explained just why he felt that way on his own podcast, ‘The Old man and the Three’.

JJ Redick reveals how LeBron James gave him stitches under his eyes during a game

During his 17 seasons in the league, JJ Redick was consistently one of the best shooters of his era. Night in and night out, this man made crazy shots on the best players in the game. So, suffice it to say, he’d probably know better than any of how it feels to face one of the greatest players of all time. And he decided to speak on it, by bringing forward a hilarious little anecdote. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Yep.

No matter who you are, if you don’t fear a 6’9” 250lb hurtling at you, then frankly, there needs to be something wrong with you.

Perhaps Stephen A Smith needs a few stitches for himself to realize that.

