Michael Jordan went 30/30 over 8 years against this former Nets guard

Michael Jordan had faced off Sherman Douglas 30 times throughout his career and managed to win all the clashes.

Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic athletes the sporting world has witnessed. Playing for the Chicago Bulls for the majority of his career, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard is regarded as the basketball god. And judging by his jaw-dropping highlight mixtape, it is not a surprise as to why enthusiasts over the world do so.

Having an incredibly deep offensive arsenal, MJ was able to rack up one of the most decorated resumes the league has ever seen. Over the span of a 15-year-career, “His Airness” made 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, won 10 scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs, among several other accolades.

Being the most accomplished player of the 1990s, it goes without saying that his opponents had a hard time defeating Mike. While players did manage to win a game or two against the Bulls leader, there was one unfortunate guard who never got the better of Jordan.

Michael Jordan has a flawless 100% record against Sherman Douglas

Sherman Douglas is probably one name you haven’t heard of. Back in the early 1990s, Douglas, who was an undersized guard, was more than capable of a starter for any team he repped.

After 12-long years, “The General” retired from the game as an All-Rookie member and even had a respectable 11/2.2/5.9 career split. Despite being a pretty solid athlete, there was one particular feat that the 6-footer never really managed to achieve – defeat Air Jordan.

Jordan and Douglas played each other 30 times in total – 27 clashes in the regular season and 3 in the playoffs. Out of those, Mike managed to win all 30 games – the most one-sided affair for any two players in NBA history.

Even though it isn’t a very shocking fact, you ought to feel bad for Douglas.

