How Michael Jordan used his $221,000 “Black MAIRJ Ferrari” as a means to win NBA games

Michael Jordan, the master of theatrics, used to show up in a Ferrari while lighting cigars to signal victory before the game even began!

The dominance of the Chicago Bulls was so devastating that opponents almost felt like they had no choice but to lose. Their sheer reputation and prowess on the basketball injected fear into the hearts of opponents long before they touched the ball.

Nobody else helped this cause more than Michael Jordan. He was a god amongst men. He was nonchalant in his dominance, callous almost. His job was simply to make them scared to face you.

So, let’s look back at a story about how Michael used a simple intimidation tactic to win games. Without ever setting foot on the court. Heck, without ever getting ready!

Also read: Michael Jordan scares LeBron James’ teammate by betting $1000 and calling his career mediocre

Chris Webber tells a story about playing against Michael Jordan in the playoffs in ‘97 Jordan pulled up in a Ferrari smoking a cigar… #TheLastDance Apple – https://t.co/1472X691Z4 Spotify – https://t.co/diARa9qyxp@Angel_Gray1 @Rickonia @realchriswebber pic.twitter.com/dKofaWrKsv — RandomActsofPodcasting (@RAPodcasting) April 28, 2020

Michael Jordan used his “Black MAIRJ Ferrari” to make opponents shudder in fear

As per Chris Webber who had the misfortune of having to play against prime Jordan. And not just that, it was the infamous 72-10 Bulls they had to play. And the story is quite interesting.

Chris Webber Shares The Story Of Michael Jordan Sitting On His Ferrari While Smoking A Cigar And Asking The Bullets Who Was Going To Guard Him In The Game: “We Let Him Down And All Pointed At Calbert.” https://t.co/H7hYQhxAzH #SmartNews — Corey Cummings (@JEDI_L84) April 28, 2022

Webber recounts how they played a 5 game series against the Bulls, he says “I saw Michael Jordan come into our locker room with a cigar, while it was lit, and said, ‘Who’s going to check me tonight?’ And we looked at Calbert Cheaney and we were laughing like little school kids knowing that Calbert Cheaney was going to get him”

Webber goes on to talk about how MJ was already thinking about winning. And the moment he recalls most fondly is when Michael pulled up in his Ferrari with Scottie Pippen.

“I’ll never forget, Jordan was sitting on his Ferrari and Pippen was right there and they have a cigar lit. We get off the bus and we have to pass them with a lit cigar.”

He adds, “You want to talk about posturing? Forget Phil Jackson. You got Michael Jordan there behind the scenes smoking a cigar before the game, letting us know that he’s the Red Auerbach before the game even started. It was almost like, ‘I lit the cigar. I’m celebrating already. This is just a formality, you guys getting on the court tonight.”

And if that story doesn’t dispel the myth that Michael Jordan wasn’t the most dominating player in the NBA, we don’t know what will.

With the intimidation factor and the fear tactics, MJ was at the top of his game, psychologically, and physically. No wonder he won it three times on the trot, even after being out for 2 years!

Do you think we will ever see any player like Michael? A player that was simply so far ahead, he chose to lounge out before dismantling his opponents, we doubt.

Also read: “Michael Jordan still owning Scottie Pippen through his Son”: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dating rumors wobble social media