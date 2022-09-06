Michael Jordan, who donated $100 million to fight racism, was inspired by his denial in a kids’ swimming pool

Michael Jordan’s fight against racism has been silent but unwavering. And it all started at a young age when he was denied entry into a pool!

Every story has its origins and for those of us that know Michael Jordan, we know he has been a silent champion in the fight against racism.

As an athlete who rose to fame and global acclaim during the 80s and 90s faced every possible obstacle. Michael always fought all of it very gracefully.

The reason why is quite a fascinating story. It all started with MJ tuning into the TV show Roots and his mom with the most powerful anecdote one can bestow upon a child.

As per the story, Michael confronted his mom about the atrocities and the problems of predominantly white society. His mom simply told him “Michael, rise above it!”.

Michael Jordan was interviewed by Tim Russert on “Meet The Press”. Date: April 23, 2000. Tim Russert asks Michael Jordan about race, racism#NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/zAAPEajDf9 — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) September 3, 2022

Michael Jordan recounts a story about how he had a “white” brother and why he decided to silently continue fighting racism

From this story, we can see that Michael was always aware of the oppressive behavior African-Americans faced at the hands of Caucasians in America.

Michael’s story about Roots was one of anger and violence. He felt a certain animosity about the treatment of his kind and fortunately for him, his parents ensured that he didn’t react and that he rose above it.

His household was one of unity and, in fact, his father even wanted to adopt a young white kid. A kid, who was named Dave Bridgers. He and Michael became close. And MJ talks about how the two didn’t see a distinction between each other.

And he recalls a story about how they went to swimming pools and how as soon as Mike jumped into the pool, the other kids would step out of it. That is a horrifying story to hear. He talks about how his “brother” showed solidarity by leaving the pool if they didn’t make Michael feel welcome.

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced three partners that will receive a total of $2.5M to combat Black voter suppression as part of an initial $100M commitment to fighting systematic racism. pic.twitter.com/3C9LsdrwEZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

Since his early years, he has been a fighter and more recently he even announced that his brand would contribute a sizable $100 million in the fight against systemic racism.

“I knew I was diving into the teeth of racism,” Michael Jordan says, discussing his ownership of NASCAR winner Bubba Wallace’s team. “I wasn’t afraid of it.” Watch more: https://t.co/lWcsovc1hz pic.twitter.com/q5BKjQolUn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 12, 2021

His ownership of a NASCAR team also came with a lot of criticism. But he has since stood tall and championed the fight. We still believe racism is deeply entrenched in America. And that the fight must go on until it has been removed from its roots.

