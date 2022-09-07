Basketball

Michael Jordan, who gets $150 million from Nike, also has a $8 billion sports venture that isn’t very popular

Michael Jordan, who gets $150 million from Nike, also has a $8 billion sports venture that isn’t very popular
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
Conor McGregor trolled WWE Superstar John Cena says "He acts like Stupid Sh*t, with his You Can't See Me bullsh*t"
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan, who gets $150 million from Nike, also has a $8 billion sports venture that isn’t very popular
Michael Jordan, who gets $150 million from Nike, also has a $8 billion sports venture that isn’t very popular

Michael Jordan and billionaire Mark Cuban’s 2015 venture is now worth a gigantic $8 billion, increasing…