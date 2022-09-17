Michael Jordan, who owns a $61M Air Jordan 3 themed jet, has an insane $8M yacht on the same theme

Michael Jordan and his collection of cars, jets, and yachts are as breathtaking as his game was, but his modification skills aren’t there yet.

There’s no richer athlete on the planet than the Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan. His Airness came into the league in 1984 while signing a sneaker deal with Nike over his preferred brand Adidas.

Adidas and Converse were THE brands in the NBA at the time and Nike was renowned for its running shoes. But Adidas preferred the Big men of the league to sell its basketball shoes.

While it was their mistake to miss out on the GOAT, MJ was lucky enough to sign with a less popular brand which not only become the biggest apparel brand in the world in a few years, it’ll make Jordan a multi-billionaire himself.

Thirty-eight years on, Air Jordan’s main man still endorses them in some of the best ways, let’s have a look at what we are talking about.

Michael Jordan also has an Air Jordan 3 themed Yacht

Much like his private jet, which is worth around $61 million, Jordan has themed his $8 million Yacht in Air Jordan 3‘s colours.

Michael Jordan’s $8M Air Jordan 3-inspired fishing boat is insane 😳 [🎥: sent beastly_boats/IG] pic.twitter.com/ddTiG2qiTI — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 15, 2022

It doesn’t look too good for a skin for anything in your garage, let alone these multi-million dollar ones. But business is business, and who knows the business better than Jordan?

The 6x NBA champ has come a long way in the past four decades and still sells more sneakers than anyone else in the league, having been retired from the game for 19 years.

Kobe Bryant came and almost caught the Bulls’ HOF in greatness, LeBron James is still pursuing it in what would be his 20th year in the league, but nobody was half as successful in the sneaker business as Mike.

