“Michael Jordan flew in a $61 million Air Jordan 3 themed jet for a Fishing tournament!?”: When ‘His Airness’ arrived in style with his Rolls Royce-powered private plane

Michael Jordan is a royalty on and off the court, his lavish lifestyle is just a reward for what he did for Basketball and the world of sports.

It’s been 38 years since Michael Jordan made a deal with Nike, going against the flow and signing with either Converse or Adidas like the rest of the league.

That would turn out to be the greatest financial risk an athlete would ever take and also succeed at it MJ did. To this date, Jordan is still the richest athlete on the planet. And Nike?

Nike was not anywhere near those two brands but now is further ahead than those combined ever were. And Air Jordan deserves all the credit to put it where it is.

As a reward, Jordan lives a life that most of us might not even dream of in our time on the planet.

Jordan’s collection of watches and Supercars

Jordan’s watch collections are estimated to be around US$ 500,000 while the car collection is worth US$ 5 million.

Michael Jordan Car, Bike, Private Jet Collection ✸ $16,000,000 Million Luxury Lifestyle Watch here: https://t.co/4uEE8IuePf — LuxuryHolidayReviews (@LuxuryHolidayR) June 3, 2019

The 6x NBA champ apparently has a fleet of Lamborghinis and Ferraris in his garage. Jordan also owns Bugatti Veyron, Ford GT, and Porsche Carrera GT. And if cruising the land wasn’t enough, he has his means to travel in the air and water with utmost comfort.

For his sea transportation, he has a lavish yacht worth $80 million parked just near a mere $8 million fishing boat. And guess where does he use that finishing boat?

Michael Jordan and his Air Jordan 3 themed and Rolls Royce-powered private jet

“His Airness” owns a private jet is a fact that most of us came to know after The Last Dance. But how often he uses it and for the purposes he uses it might blow your mind.

Officially here! Michael Jordan’s signature elephant print plane spotted at Salisbury Regional Airport this morning. The 🐐 is officially on the Eastern Shore, and expected to fish today at the White Marlin Open. (📸: Christine King) pic.twitter.com/Xyre1vTae6 — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) August 6, 2019

It sure blew NBA Twitter’s mind.

My dad was flying Michael Jordan, please look at the picture he took next to his plane pic.twitter.com/rRhv9A7t1C — kylee (@kajackson1028) September 21, 2018

This nigga Michael Jordan has an Air Jordan 3 plane. 🙄 — Killua Zoldyck (@OneFlyFatGuy) February 10, 2017

Y’all Michael Jordan’s private plane landed at the local airport today bc he’s in town for a fishing tournament 😂 like I live out in the country what is going on — basic bitch 💞 (@basicx96) August 7, 2019

While more than half of the world doesn’t get to sit in an economy class plane, the man has customized his plane to look like his Air Jordan

Trying to estimate the cost of that customization? Don’t. Just google out what an airplane mechanic charges just for tightening a nut bolt and guess what you need would cost.

