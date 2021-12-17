“Michael Jordan won a ring in 46% of his seasons with the Bulls, Steph Curry shoots 44% from deep”: Bulls Twitter handle tried instigating Warriors fans with teasing post

While Stephen Curry was about to break the record for three-pointers, a Chicago Bulls Twitter handle tried an uncalled-for stat comparison between him and Michael Jordan.

Stephen Curry is having yet another sensational season for the Warriors. And the last year’s scoring champion is doing it while his team has the joint-best record in the NBA.

Through 28 games this season, the Warriors have just lost 5, behind Stephen Curry’s MVP run. He’s averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals a game, leading the MVP race as we speak.

The Chef also recently completed his quest to officially become the best 3-point shooter of all time. His form and all the hype around that quest led to some experts calling him the NBA’s icon. Some even went as far as to compare him to Michael Jordan.

The debate of the best is never harmful until it disrespects the players involved. And who else will feel more disrespected than the team whose identity is Michael Jordan and his squad of the 90s.

A Bulls Twitter handle called out Stephen Curry

As soon as the Curry-Jordan conversation started catching fire, in the media, this Bulls Twitter handle of NBC Sports Chicago retweeted an old tweet out with an insane stat.

We stand by this tweet. https://t.co/dVvYwIsQyv — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 14, 2021

It might have been a light-hearted joke as well, as the already short-handed Bulls would not want to upset the “baby-faced assassin” who had a 40-point game, the last time they faced each other this season. Calling a 3-point shooter out with a 44% career conversion rate is nothing but admiration.

And as far as Jordan’s career 46% Championship goes, Bill Russell is a career 84 percenter in championship wins. He won 13 Larry O’Briens in his 13 year NBA career but is not a part of GOAT conversation these days. That way Curry might become a threat to the Bulls legend’s stature as the GOAT in the future. So it is natural for Bulls fans to become impatient.

But the timing of the tweet was all odd, as the whole world including the now second and third-placed leading 3-point scorers, Ray Allen and Reggie Miller were paying respects to the new three-point king. Both were present inside the “Mecca of Basketball” when Stephen Curry broke Ray’s record.

Although it’s not Chicago Bulls’ official Twitter handle, we’ll see if Curry did read this tweet and took it personally when the Warriors visit Chicago in January.