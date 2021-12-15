“Reggie Miller and Ray Allen are the pinnacle of how legends support guys like us!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry is grateful to the legendary shooters after making NBA History

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry shows his gratitude to Reggie Miller and Ray Allen after achieving the all-time 3-point record

Back in 2011, Ray Allen faced the Los Angeles Lakers, as he was on verge of creating NBA History. He scored a 3, which led to him crossing Reggie Miller for the all-time 3-pointers made record. He carved his way and scored 413 more 3s before hanging his boots.

A decade later, the record that seemed far-fetched, has been taken down by Stephen Curry. Entering the game tonight 2 3-pointers shy of Ray Allen, everyone knew what Curry was going to do. It took him less than 5 minutes into the first frame to knock the two threes down, and make NBA history. Ray Allen and Reggie Miller both were in attendance as they witnessed the historic feat.

Steph Curry x Ray Allen x Reggie Miller. 💪 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/ydJhAfUUox — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2021

After the game, Steph had a few words for the two legends.

Stephen Curry shows his gratitude to Reggie Miller and Ray Allen

When Stephen Curry joined the league, his only goal was to be playing basketball in 10 years. 13 years later, he’s the greatest shooter in the history of the game, 3x Champion, 2x MVP, and holds countless records. One of the things that helped Curry become who he is today has been the support of the people who have played before he did.

Reggie Miller and Ray Allen were two of the players Curry looked up to the most, and both have been there for him when he needed. After the game, they presented him with a jersey with the number ‘2974’ on it. Even though Curry now has 2977 3s to his name, the number 2974 would always be special to him.

Put this in the Hall of Fame 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q2J2QEoav8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

Later, while talking to Kelenna Azubuike and Bob Fitzgerald, Curry took a moment to thank and appreciate Ray and Reggie.

Steph has a ton of respect for Ray Allen and Reggie Miller pic.twitter.com/q1IqVnZZF6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

What Stephen Curry has achieved tonight is absolutely brilliant. Hopefully, he can take the record much much higher, giving him a large cushion before someone chases him down.