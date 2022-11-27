“What Are You Gonna Do About it, B*tc*?”: Kobe Bryant Once Berated Chris Childs After Throwing Elbows at Him and Got Punched in the Neck

Although young Kobe Bryant frequently talked trash to his opponents as soon as he got into the league, no one tried roughing up the 6ft 6” guard who clearly looked like the future face of the NBA, until one man did.

Bryant did not get involved in a real fight until he was four years into his NBA career. And then, a few months prior to tasting the sweet taste of his first real success (NBA title), he had the taste of reality.

Why did Chris Childs square up Kobe Bryant?

Just a day after April Fool’s day, there was no fooling around in Los Angeles, when the Lakers hosted the New York Knicks. Kobe chose the hometown boy, Chris Childs to be his bunny in this game and was going at the 6ft 3” guard with words as well as some elbows.

When Childs got hit in the neck area with one of Bryant’s elbows, the Knicks guard warned to watch out for anything above shoulders. Kobe’s response was what you would expect it to be.

“What you’re gonna do about it, b*tc*?” Kobe’s told Childs.

What followed that, would be remembered by most Lakers and Knicks fans.

Childs hit Kobe with a one-two on his chin and neck

After the future 5x NBA champ told Chris to do something about his bullying, the Knicks’ bench player did not hesitate to throw some hard punches at the Lakers All-Star which caught him in his chin and neck.

Although, he did not mean to be a serious injury that punch could have proven to be life-threatening if you look at it on a still image. Unfortunately, that is the image you will find when you Google “Chris Childs”.

The man’s 9-year NBA career was not as good as a player compared to how eventful it was – getting in fights with the superstars of the game.

That kind of punch to the neck might have cost him his career in today’s NBA, it just got him a two-game ban at the time. After seeing Bryant’s instigation, it seemed pretty fair.

