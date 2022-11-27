“Is Mental Health Like Cancer?”: Shaquille O’Neal Exercises Caution Addressing Psychological Issues of Current NBA Players

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Having an estimated net worth of $400 million, Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most highly educated athletes to play in the NBA. The Big Diesel completed his BA from Lousiana University with a minor in political science, following it up with an online MBA from the University of Phoenix, and to top it all, was a doctorate in human resource development from Barry University in Florida.

Thus there is no denying that the Hall of Famer knows what he speaks, having built a business empire post his legendary career. Seen as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Shaq is well-versed with today’s crop of players and their psyche both on and off the court.

One of the most commonly discussed topics in the modern era of sports is the issue of mental health. Athletes from various walks of sports, including Naomi Osaka, Michael Phelps, and Ronda Rousey, who in the past have confessed to suffering from issues such as anxiety, depression even having suicidal thoughts.

In the NBA, players like Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan did take the lead on the matter. However, the sensitive issue would become a subject of scrutiny following the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia.

Thus during a recent interview, Shaq treaded cautiously while addressing the subject.

Shaquille O’Neal addresses mental health.

The issue of mental health has been one of the most talked about subjects in the NBA circles off-late, courtesy of Ben Simmons’ ugly exit from the Sixers organization. The 26-year-old Aussie native became an overnight villain, drawing polarizing reactions.

Addressing the propping subject of mental health, Shaq would give his take on the matter, saying the following.

“There’s an ongoing problem, but I don’t like to speak on something I’m not well-versed in because when you say mental health, is it, does it have certain categories like cancer there’s breast cancer then there’s lung cancer, I wanna know is it different?” said the former Lakers center.

“Then again mental fortitude/mental health is that the same thing? but I think it’s fair to say that we all have mental issues. We all have things that we deal with.”

In the past, we have seen the Diesel have strong views in Simmons’ case. Though Shaq did empathize with the former Sixers guard’s situation, he was very critical of him for skipping games.

Shaquille O’Neal’s series of takes on Ben Simmons’ mental health issue.

In the past, we’ve seen the Diesel call out Simmons for posting pictures of his Ferrari and actress girlfriends while he missed games. The former center wasn’t too happy seeing Ben seated on the sidelines in expensive outfits and accessories.

Nonetheless, Shaq did have some advice too for the Nets guard in the following clip.

In conclusion, Shaq had nothing but Simmons’ best interests in mind.

