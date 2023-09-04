“Wish Michael Jordan Were 7ft”: Not Convinced MJ Could Turn Around the Franchise, Chicago Bulls GM in 1994 Shared His Regret With the Signing

Michael Jordan was considered one of the top prospects for the NBA 1984 draft. However, Bulls General Manager Rod Thorn wanted a player who was a dominant big man. In the book, Michael Jordan: The Life, Thorn mentioned that he was after a defensive presence and was considering drafting Sam Bowie. However, the Chicago Bulls drafted Michael Jordan as the No.3 Pick, and the rest is history. Michael Jordan played college basketball for the University of North Carolina (UNC) for three seasons under the famous coach Dean Smith. MJ’s college career was significant, and he won the NCAA championship in 1982, making him the hottest pick in the NBA Draft.

Michael Jordan was snubbed for Hakeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie, drafted by the Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers respectively. Chicago Bulls were not thrilled about the idea behind drafting Jordan as Thorn considered MJ as just another player to fill the roster. The Bulls were after a center, and in the 1984 draft, there were limited centers to draft for. So now the Bulls just wished the MJ was 7 feet as there were not a lot of centers who were a dominant force back in the ’80s.

Rod Thorn wished that Michael Jordan was 7ft tall!

The book Michael Jordan: The Life shows that the Chicago Bulls were not thrilled about getting Jordan. He mentions that MJ would be the franchise-altering pick for the lowly Bulls.

“We wish [Michael] Jordan were 7-feet, but he isn’t. There just wasn’t a center available. What can you do? Jordan isn’t going to turn this franchise around. I wouldn’t ask him to. He’s a very good offensive player, but not an overpowering offensive player.”

However, this narrative changed quickly; in the 1st two seasons, MJ put the Chicago Bulls on notice and started selling out the United Center daily. He transformed the Bulls and led the city of Chicago to six championships. The impact of Jordan was so humongous, to date, that the Chicago Bulls have not been able to win another title after his retirement.

Jordan and his journey to 6 rings

Jordan spent most of his playing career with the Chicago Bulls; his tenure with them is legendary. He led the Bulls squad to an unprecedented six rings and played the last game for the Bulls in 1998.

Jordan won a three-peat from 1991-1993 and shocked the world by announcing retirement from basketball to try his hands at baseball. After failing in baseball, Jordan returned to the NBA and won another three-peat with multiple MVP awards.

Jordan is widely considered a GOAT of the game, and his impact is still seen in basketball as many NBA players try to emulate his playing style and be Like Mike!