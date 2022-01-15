“Michael Jordan would eat a sausage McMuffin before every practice”: Stacey King reveals the Bulls legend’s questionable dietary choices during championship runs

Stacey King reveals that Michael Jordan would eat a sausage McMuffin before every practice for the Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan accomplished more than most athletes could dream of, during his 14 year stint with the Chicago Bulls. Having won 6 championships and Finals MVPs during every one of those titles, Jordan had reached the absolute apex of the hierarchical system that exists within the NBA.

To get there however, Jordan would have to face off against the Detroit Pistons in the Playoffs for nearly half of a decade, finally getting over the hump in 1991. In order to finally best Isiah Thomas company, Mike employed the help of Tim Grover to not only put on muscle to sustain the beatings he took, but to get his diet on track.

MJ’s diet under Grover’s guidance consisted of 5-6 small meals a day, where he would ingest 70% carbs, 20% fats, and 10% proteins. “Michael is not a big eater,” said Grover.

His diet wasn’t all too strict and Stacey King could confirm this as he talked about Michael Jordan and his love for McDonalds in last night’s Bulls loss to the Warriors.

Stacey King on what Michael Jordan ate before practices.

Given just how tied Michael Jordan was to McDonalds (even had his own ‘McJordan’ meal), it’s no surprise he indulged in the fast-food company’s food when he felt like it.

Stacey King, who played alongside Mike during his first 3-peat in the early 90s, said on last night’s broadcast that Jordan would eat a sausage McMuffin before every single practice.

Stacey King just said Michael Jordan would eat a sausage McMuffin before every practice. Don’t EVER let anybody McDonald’s shame you. — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 15, 2022

This claim has not been supported by any of Jordan’s dieticians but at the same time, King would see Jordan at practice several times a week so he’s enough to validate the claim.

Tim Grover did say that Michael Jordan would have ‘whatever he wants’ for dinner and the same must’ve rang true for pre-practice meals on certain days. With the amount of success the 5x MVP had in the league, it’s hard to knock him for a couple McDonalds burgers.