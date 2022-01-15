“Don’t ask me about Max Strus, he stinks and so people leave him wide open”: Jimmy Butler continues to troll the Miami Heat sharpshooter amidst stellar play

Jimmy Butler hilariously gets riled up after being asked about Max Strus, a player who’s been shooting lights out for the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat, despite not having Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo (a month and a half for Bam following thumb surgery) for weeks on end, have established themselves firmly as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. This is in large part due to guys like Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven stepping up to the plate when their number was called.

Max Strus has been an interesting case these past few weeks as he’s been balling out from beyond the arc to keep the Heat afloat in the loaded East. His shooting splits have been well above average, averaging a whopping 42.1% on catch-and-shoot 3s while it also being the most frequent shot he takes at 62.1%.

In his last 10 games, Strus has been averaging 18.8 points on 46.3% shooting from the field, all while attempting 9.5 shots from behind the arc.

Despite his stellar play, Jimmy Butler has been taking to the media to hilariously bash the 3rd year Miami Heat player.

Jimmy Butler on Max Strus during his postgame interview.

Jimmy Butler is finally back in the lineup for the Miami Heat and he delivered for his squad, posting up 23 points and 10 assists, and the eventual game-winning drive to the bucket. Following the win over the Hawks, Butler was asked about Max Strus and his early 1st quarter 3-point barrage.

“He [Strus] just stinks so people leave him open. Spo is like, ‘Throw it to Max, he’s wide open,’ so I gotta throw it to him. I literally try to look him off but it’s like, you got to throw it to him, he’s wide open. You know, he got lucky, he made a couple shots tonight, I’m not impressed.”

I asked Jimmy Butler about Max Strus Just enjoy:@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/YrAQgwkvS8 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 15, 2022

These comments of his might come off as harsh but for anybody who knows anything about Jimmy Butler, they would understand immediately that this is all in good fun.

Butler has had a history of roasting his teammates when they do well and so getting ‘called out’ by the All-Star should almost be looked at as a badge of honor.