“Michael Jordan would never!”: Skip Bayless digs into LeBron James after The King praises Jordan Poole

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James knows how to appreciate great basketball. Unfortunately, Skip Bayless has taken this chance to compare him to MJ!

The era of social media has greatly changed how NBA superstars interact with each other. Players all around the world can talk with each other in seconds.

This has resulted in the odd argument/beef breaking out. However, for the most part, there is a lot of positivity going around.

Yet, some do not like this new buddy-buddy era. Case in point, Skip Bayless, who aimed at LeBron James for his recent appreciation post.

Skip Bayless believes Michael Jordan would never appreciate Jordan Poole the way LeBron James did

Jordan Poole pulled off one of the craziest dribble moves last night against the Phoenix Suns. A move that caught the eye and appreciation of LeBron James.

The King tweeted out about how “Cold”, Poole’s move was, much to the ire of Skip Bayless. The Undisputed analyst did not like the tweet and pounced on the opportunity to compare James with Michael Jordan.

.@RealSkipBayless on LeBron tweeting “Jordan Poole so COLD” “The true GOAT would never compliment younger players on social media.” pic.twitter.com/DOmrQ8EZ0P — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 26, 2022

He suggested that if MJ had social media back in the day, fans would have likely not seen such a post. Pointing out that His Airness never acknowledged an opponent’s ability.

Bayless further added that he felt LeBron’s compliments seem a bit suspect. It’s hard for Skip to understand that the four-time champ is just a fan of good basketball.

Skip Bayless loves to hate on LeBron and his supporters

There are several things Skip loves. He loves being an analyst, he loves the Dallas Cowboys, and most of all, he loves hating on LeBron James.

The man comments on The King so much, he might as well be the conductor of the “LeBron Hate Train”. One thing is for certain, he doesn’t plan on hitting the breaks anytime soon.

