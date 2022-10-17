“Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson Convinced Me On Jordan”: Paolo Banchero Signs With Michael Jordan’s Brand Following Talks With Duke Brethren

Paolo Banchero signs with Jordan brand after getting in touch with both Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson

Jordan Brand has accumulated a plethora of young talent over the years, ranging from Zion Williamson to Luka Doncic, both of whom have their own signature shoes. Jayson Tatum is another up and coming player who’s signed to Michael Jordan’s Brand, with Paolo Banchero being the latest addition to the family.

Paolo, coming out of Duke, was a sure-shot top 2 prospect going into the 2022 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic lucking out on the number 1 overall pick, they chose to draft big-man over the likes of Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr.

With a strong showing in the Summer League and during NBA Preseason, Banchero is already atop the odds for winning Rookie of the Year. ActionNetwork has him at a +170 to win ROTY as of October 17, 2022.

Paolo Banchero signs with Jordan Brand after getting valuable input from Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson

Paolo Banchero played for the Duke Blue Devils for one season before declaring for the NBA Draft, just like Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. The latter two have been a part of Jordan Brand for a couple of years now. Due to this, Paolo was asked if he took any advice from them before signing with them.

“We had good conversations and everything they said played a part in me eventually making a decision. [What stood out was] them saying, regardless of how much money they’re paying, they’re always going to take care of you. Anything you need, on the court, off the court, they’re going to try their best to make it happen for you and look out for you.”

Paolo Banchero says he tapped into “the brotherhood” during the shoe deal process, and got feedback from @JayTatum0 & @ZionWilliamson on their experience as @Jumpman23 athletes. On @Boardroom: pic.twitter.com/n7BRKRTWVa — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 17, 2022

It’s unclear what the deal he signed is worth and if he’ll be getting his own signature shoe, though it should be expected that he will get one if he lives up to the hype.

Can Paolo Banchero win Rookie of the Year?

With Chet Holmgren out for the season due to a foot injury he sustained at a Pro-AM game, Paolo Banchero has one less man to worry about when gunning for the Rookie of the Year. Guys like Jaden Ivery and Keegan Murray will certainly provide an edge to their respective squads as well.

Benedict Mathurin has been lauded as being the safest bet of the award when it comes to people wanting to be a bit risky with their bets. Picked 6th overall by the Indiana Pacers, if the Pacers were to blow their entire team up, it would lead to Mathurin getting more minutes and being a go-to guy on the squad.

As for Paolo, he’s on an Orlando Magic squad with a ton of young, big-man talent like Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba and of course, Wendell Carter Jr.

