“I Almost Screwed It Up”: Jason Arasheben, Who Made Golden State Warriors Championship Rings, Barely Managed 300 Pieces of Jewelry for Lakers

Jason Arasheben, who made championship rings for the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, started with the Lakers in 2009.

The Los Angeles Lakers jump-started the career of one of the most famous jewelry makers in LA. The man responsible for some of the most extravagant championship rings – Jason Arasheben.

Arasheben’s beginnings were almost dreamlike. Back in 2002, Jason was a pre-law student. He met Anthony Mason, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 02, in a nightclub and showed him some sketches of his jewelry designs.

Mason asked him if he could get one ready for him. Arasheben got the jewelry made for $50,000 and sold it to Mason for $60,000. He pocketed the profit and kickstarted a lucrative business that would make him a celebrity in the jewelry business.

But his biggest break came with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010. According to Arasheben, he almost screwed up the deal.

Los Angeles Lakers hired Jason Arasheben to make their championship ring

His gig with Mason landed the designer some great connections in the NBA. Young stars like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Draymond Green bought his products. In fact, Durant spoke highly of the acclaimed jewelry maker.

During that time period, Arasheben also befriended Jesse Buss, the son of Lakers owner Jerry Busy. Upon his son’s persuasion, Buss hired Arasheben to make the title jewelry for gold and purple in 2009.

For any jewelry maker, the prospect of Kobe Bryant and Co. wearing your product is a big deal. However, when you are the official championship ring maker, you know you have made it.

In an interview, Jason revealed how he almost messed up his first NBA Title order. He claimed that the Lakers requested 300 rings. Arasheben had to camp in his factory along with all his employees to get the order out in time.

Arasheben: “I almost screwed it up the first year. I didn’t have the manufacturing capacity to do all the rings. They needed 300 rings in five weeks. I didn’t think I could do it. I literally had sleeping bags in my factory where people were working all night all the way.”

Luckily, Jason of Beverley Hills got the job done in time. He also made the iconic Title Jewelry for the 2020 Lakers.

Arasheben designed all three previous Golden State Warriors Championship Rings

The Golden State Warriors developed quite a liking for Arasheben’s designs. He has designed all three of their championship rings in the last decade.

2015 was his first gig with them. He also got the gig in 2017 and 2018. In addition, Jason also made Title Jewelry for Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the European football club Chelsea.

It’s not yet known whether he is responsible for designing Dubs’ 2022 ring or not. But with his spotless past record, there is reason to believe he may be the one designing it.

