Michael Jordan’s $150 million/year Nike payout to receive a boost with Jayson Tatum’s latest move

Jayson Tatum is the latest athlete to have his signature shoe. His name will help Michael Jordan bolster his hefty $150 million payout.

NBA stars are driven by success and the highest degree of success is having your own signature shoe. There are a grand total of 23 players in league with signature shoes.

The latest to foray into this unique group of people is Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics superstar is set to receive his first-ever signature shoe next year.

After what can only be described as a coming of age, it looks as though Jayson Tatum has finally broken through a barrier holding him back. He now firmly sits in the list of the top 12 best players in the league and a signature shoe is only right.

Michael Jordan’s $150 million paycheck to get fatter as Jayson Tatum announces a new signature shoe is on the way

Whenever an athlete releases a sneaker, it is the parent brand that gets the most value. And as the season is almost here, the interest in players will continue to build, and eventually, fans will want to buy merchandise. The timing could not be better. Jayson is coming off a remarkable season, all-NBA honors, and a trip to the NBA Finals have put him on the cusp of glory.

The person who will benefit the most apart from this is Jordan brand owner, Michael Jordan himself. As Tatum is a Jordan athlete his shoe sales will benefit Michael the most.

He already rakes in close to $150 million in royalty from Nike. Safe to say, that check will be much bigger this year.

For now, the design is under wraps and fans can only speculate what the Jordan Tatum 1 will look like. It will come in 3 colorways and we can’t wait to see what shades he has chosen. What do you think? Will it be a hit or a miss?

