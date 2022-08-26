Jayson Tatum reveals not being able to see Jimmy Butler’s potential game-winning shot in Game 7

Jayson Tatum recollects the moment Jimmy Butler pulled up to hit the game-winning shot against the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2022 ECF.

Losing a grueling seven-game series against the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat got knocked out of the Eastern Conference Finals putting an end to their fantastic season. However, we could’ve been watching Erik Spoelstra’s boys face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, had Jimmy Butler hit one of the most crucial shots of his career.

With the series tied at 3 games apiece, the Heat trailing Boston 98-96 in the final 17 seconds of Game 7, Butler launched up a 3-pointer instead of settling for a 2-point field goal.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Buckets missed the clutch game-winner.

Despite being present on the court, Tatum was one of the many individuals who were unable to look at the shot as soon as Jimmy released the ball from his hands.

“I looked in the crowd”: Jayson Tatum

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the former Duke Blue Devil spoke about the importance of that crucial shot. The 3-time All-Star also revealed how he was unable to actually look at the ball, rather, faced the crowd when Butler tossed up the attempt.

In a must-see interview, the Cs’ star forward said:

“That shot that Jimmy took, that could have sent us home. My stomach DROPPED. Like I remember him coming down before he put off the three, I didn’t even look at the basket, I looked in the crowd. And I was like ‘I can’t look at that’. One little change and we wouldn’t have been there.”

Surviving the Heat, and eventually making it to the NBA Finals, the Boston-based franchise had a spectacular season. However, things could’ve been a lot different for Boston, Miami, and even the Warriors had Butler knocked down that clutch three-pointer.

