Basketball

Michael Jordan’s $33.14 Million payout in the 1997-98 season was 123.2% MORE than the NBA salary cap!

Michael Jordan's salary was notoriously low, until all of a sudden it wasn't! In the 1997-98 season, he was getting paid more than NBA teams! 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"That batting charm was so special": Irfan Pathan recalls Suresh Raina's first memory from their U-19 days
Next Article
"I can't disappear"– Sebastian Vettel justifies getting in way of Lewis Hamilton despite blue flags
NBA Latest Post
Meyers Leonard owning a $400,000 Rolls Royce brought up during “Michael Jordan mocking players for wearing Jordans” story
Meyers Leonard owning a $400,000 Rolls Royce brought up during “Michael Jordan mocking players for wearing Jordans” story

Meyers Leonard was a consistent presence on screen for the Heat until last season, before…