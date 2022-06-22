Michael Jordan’s 72-10 with the Bulls was good but was LeBron James’ 52-0 after 3 quarters with the Lakers better? 

Michael Jordan’s Bulls and the 72-10 season was one of the greatest. But LeBron James’ Lakers were 52-0 after the third, who was better?

So, in this segment of the long and drawn-out debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, we look at their team records.

We know all about the Chicago Bulls and the 72-10 season. It is only the second greatest regular-season record ever and a team losing just 10 out of 80-plus games says it all. The key to all those wins? Michael Jordan, of course.

LeBron James on the other hand? His best-ever record is 66-15 in the 2008-09 season. This was the season he was expected to dethrone everyone else, reach the finals, beat Kobe Bryant, and take the throne!

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers got bounced in the Conference Finals by the Orlando Magic. LeBron did win his first MVP that year but we think he would have liked the championship more.

So, which LeBron-led team is good enough to compete against the 95-96 Bulls? Maybe the 2019-20 Lakers!

The Lakers’ 57-0 record after leading the fourth is nothing short of remarkable, kudos to LeBron James’ team!

The 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers were the first team in history to not blow a fourth-quarter lead. They finished the season a remarkable 57-0 when leading in the fourth.

Its amazing how the 2019-20 Lakers were 52-0 when leading after 3 quarters! pic.twitter.com/IMx7zgXZKc — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) September 6, 2021

Richard Jefferson was the first person who brought this record to light after the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers are undefeated when entering the 4th Quarter with a lead! ….52-0 😑😳 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 27, 2020

There are no two ways about it, LeBron’s Lakers were remarkable that season. Untouchable even. A squad that full well deserves all the plaudits.

Nick Wright gave this year’s Phoenix Suns the same credit but we all know how that turned out.

The 2 best teams in NBA history when leading after 3 quarters: 2018 Cavs: 54-1 2020 Lakers: 57-0 This year’s Suns are 52-0 when leading after 3 quarters, which is remarkable, and also why if you want to beat them it’s gotta be like this. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 7, 2022

So by all accounts, the LeBron James-led Lakers’ 52-0 run after the third quarter is far more impressive than Michael Jordan’s 72-10 with the Bulls! That’s our take.

