“I was pretty much eye-f**king LeBron James!” : Kyle Kuzma describes how he would look at the King as teammates, while making plays for the Lakers

Kyle Kuzma has been a polarizing figure in the NBA community since he was drafted.

With early comparisons to All-star Jayson Tatum, Kuz was expected to be a star by the Laker faithful. However, things did not pan out quite the way they hoped. Kuzma turned out to be a serviceable role player but not a star as AD and LeBron took centerstage.

The Lakers with Kuzma went on to lose to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Subsequently, the Laker’s board decided to tweak things. Kuzma was traded as part of a package for Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Kuzma has gone on to have a career resurgence at Washington. Averaging 17 points and 8.5 rebounds, Kuzma has been a solid contributor to Bradley Beal and Co. Lakers fans, on the back of the failed Westbrook trade, have been calling for Kuzma to return.

The forward had a lot of memorable moments while at the Lakers and is an NBA Champion with them. However, a particular interview while Kuz was a Laker takes the cake here. Kuzma was asked about his chemistry with LeBron after a win. His answer turned a lot of eyes, to say something.

How did Kuzma react to the question about his chemistry with Bron?

Kuzma ran out of adjectives and went into oddities when asked about his chemistry with LeBron.

The question pertained to some plays run by the duo in the later stages of a game they won. Kuzma describes how LeBron and him locked eyes for the entirety of possessions to come up with the right play.

In search of eloquence to elaborate on his point, Kuzma felt the need to add a comparison. He referred to it as the duo “eye-f**king”.

Expletives aside, to describe chemistry with a teammate with “eye-f**king” had to be a first.

Kuzma was known for his immature means and languid character. If a response symbolizes the same, it is this.

How LeBron James felt amidst the crop of Lakers youngsters who were a generation younger than him feels surreal, seeing such examples.

