Michael Jordan’s $93 Million Career Earnings Are Less Than Hawks Role-Player’s $95 Million 4-Year Deal

Michael Jordan earned $93 Million in his legendary NBA career, but this Hawks role-player will earn more in the next four years

The NBA has moved leaps and bounds in the last three decades. From being a league that was dominated and known by mainly Americans during Magic Johnson’s era, we’ve seen the NBA jump quite a few hoops. From a league that was dominated solely by Americans, the NBA has now evolved to a point where the last 4 MVPs were Europeans.

David West’s dream of using Michael Jordan and the Dream Team paid off a little too well. Not only has the league changed with respect to its global popularity, but also with respect to the kind of money involved.

In the last few days, we saw Jordan Poole sign a 4-year, $140 Million deal, and Andrew Wiggins signed a 4-year, $109 Million deal. Yesterday, De’Andre Hunter also signed a massive extension deal with the Hawks.

De’Andre Hunter’s 4-year deal is more than Michael Jordan’s total NBA income

Over the last three years, De’Andre Hunter has proven to be a solid role player in the Atlanta Hawks’ roster. After dealing with an injury during the 2020-21 season, Hunter was back for the 2021-22 season and played 53 games. In that time, he averaged 13.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. However, his performance in the 2022 Playoffs impressed everyone.

Hunter averaged 21.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in the five games. This helped him secure a big bag this off-season. Before his rookie deal expired, Hunter signed a 4-year, $95 Million deal yesterday.

BREAKING: DeAndre Hunter has agreed to a 4-year, $95M contract extension with the Hawks, per @wojespn. Hunter and Atlanta get the deal done right before the 6:00 EST deadline. pic.twitter.com/G9YPHGlsG7 — NBA Stream 🏀 (@NBAStreamIG) October 18, 2022

When one looks at this deal, one thinks about the amount of money everyone’s drawing in the NBA currently, even the role players. Back in the day, Michael Jordan was the top dog, yet his overall NBA earnings for 14 seasons were just $93 Million.

De’Andre Hunter is gonna make more money ($95M) over the next 4 years than Michael Jordan ($93M) made in his entire career 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZzBR1gg3dc — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) October 18, 2022

How did Michael Jordan go from $93 Million to $2.2 Billion?

As we all know, Michael Jordan is one of the richest athletes in the world. The Bulls’ GOAT is worth over $2 Billion, with the value fluctuating according to the stocks. However, how he did it is unique.

While LeBron James relied on his NBA salary as a big chunk of his Billion Dollar net worth, for MJ the case was different. His Airness earned lesser money in the NBA than even his #2, Scottie Pippen. However, his deal with Nike helped Jordan make the empire he has today.

The royalties MJ gets from his shoes annually are more than what he’d earned combined from the NBA.

Michael Jordan’s #Nike royalties make up 90% of his current annual income and now totals $40 million more than the $90 million combined he made during his 15 year career #Shoebiz — Jeffrey Steinberg (@SobermanSports) August 29, 2019

