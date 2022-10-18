Dennis Rodman, Who Has been Divorced Thrice, Once Refused to Comment Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen’s Divorce

Dennis Rodman has a lot of rumors about him. However, he refused to comment on Scottie Pippen’s rumored divorce, years before it happened.

In this day and age, the NBA is no stranger to hearing rumors being spread about their players. The paparazzi are constantly looking for their next big story.

Back in the day, one of the media’s favorite go-to headline makers was Dennis Rodman. The Worm always had a juicy rumor surrounding him, and more often than not had something to say.

However, this was not the case in 2017. Rodman was questioned about a rumor surrounding a former teammate, and he refused to comment.

Dennis Rodman would not comment on his former teammate Scottie Pippen’s divorce

In 2017, one of the greatest players of all time found himself in the middle of a tough spell in his personal life. Scottie Pippen was in the middle of proceedings in what would soon be an ugly divorce from his then-wife Larsa Pippen.

Desperate for details, the media would approach anybody who could potentially have info regarding the split. As such, Dennis Rodman was option No.1, but the forward decided to be respectful and refused to comment.

The Worm fended off questions from the notorious media company TMZ. He would rather express his hopes and dreams for the Chicago Cubs.

A surprising turn of events, seeing as controversy usually follows Rodman wherever he goes. A good thing that this wasn’t the case five years ago.

Dennis Rodman is no stranger to divorce proceedings having had three himself.

Scottie Pippen may have gotten divorced quite recently, but Dennis Rodman has way more experience which such proceedings. The five-time NBA Champion has been through three divorces.

Rodman was married to Carmen Electra, Michelle Moyer, and Annie Bakes. Heck, you could say he’s been divorced four times, seeing as he was once married to himself.

