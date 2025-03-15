Michael Jordan’s Chance Encounter With Shannon Sharpe in an Elevator: How MJ and Ex-Wife Juanita Surprised the NFL Legend

No matter how famous you are, you get a feeling of satisfaction when you’re recognized in public. It happens to everyone! Shannon Sharpe said he was once in this scenario, but the person who recognized him in public wasn’t just a random fan off the street. No—it was Michael Jordan himself.

While hosting comedian Andrew Schulz on Club Shay Shay, Sharpe shifted the conversation to His Airness and described his first meeting with the man as “mythical.” He added that, despite having met his share of celebrities, Jordan’s presence seemed surreal.

Sharpe recalled running into Jordan by chance in an elevator he’d made a split-second decision to get on. Because he was a fan of Michael and the Bulls, Shannon introduced himself to Jordan and his wife at the time, Juanita.

The Broncos legend told his guest that the Bulls legend’s response has stayed with him: “He’s like, ‘I know who you are, brother.”

It shouldn’t have surprised Sharpe that Jordan knew who he was. After all, he is a Hall-of-Famer and is often considered one of the best Tight Ends to ever play. But still, even at the peak of his fame, Sharpe’s reaction to the encounter just shows how much the six-time champion was revered.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time that Unc has spoken about his encounter with greatness. He even detailed the whole incident to Ochocinco last year on their Nightcap podcast.

When Shannon Sharpe recalled his MJ story to Ochocinco

Unc delved into a few more details for Ocho than he did for Schulz. He recalled the famed elevator incident happened in 1994, when the Super Bowl was played in Atlanta.

Sharpe also said Jordan claimed to have met his mother in the casino and that he knew of both him and his brother from their NFL exploits. Sharpe was a 4-year vet at the time, while his brother Sterling was in his 6th year in the league.

Shannon confessed to being in awe of the NBA legend, who, at the time, had only 3 rings to his name and was in the midst of pursuing his baseball career.