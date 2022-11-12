“Michael Jordan’s Dad Was Sacrificed to Control Him!”: Kanye West, Who Lost $2 Billion in a Day, Brings Up Bulls Legend in Latest Rant

Michael Jordan is one of, if not the biggest, names associated with the sport of basketball and sports in general. The 6x NBA Champion showed the world his ways of winning and changed how the sport and the NBA are viewed worldwide.

Thanks to his dominance on the court and his impact on the league, MJ is regarded as the Greatest of All Time. This a title that is not tossed around easily. Only a handful of people throughout NBA History have been deemed worthy of being included in this conversation.

Kanye West is a revolutionary artist who often considers himself a mix of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry of Hip-Hop. He sure has made a lot of great music. However, West is better known for his controversial statements. He recently made yet another one and included MJ in the same as well.

Kanye West mentions Michael Jordan’s father, compares it to his mother’s death

Over the last few years, Kanye West has become a name known to all. No, it’s not because of his music or his apparel range but because of the controversial statements that often turn him into a meme.

Yesterday, he made yet another similar statement. He claimed that multiple celebrities were being controlled by the media and other celebrities. Then he went on to name how many people, including his mother and Michael Jordan’s father, were sacrificed in order to ‘control and terrorize’ them.

“My momma was sacrificed,” “Michael Jordan, what about him? His dad, right? Bill Cosby, his son, right? Dr. Dre, his son. Out here in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. Feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize.”

Kanye West had this to say: “They can’t control me… they can control Shaq & Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Beyoncé & Jay-Z…. ain’t no name I won’t say… ITS UP!” pic.twitter.com/QlmRSOT1Nk — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 11, 2022

Jordan refuses to interact with Kanye West because of one comment

In 2015, Kanye West released a song named ‘Facts’. In the song, he had a line, “Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman.”

It’s been seven years since that song, but it turns out Michael Jordan still hasn’t forgiven Kanye for taking a shot at his brand. In an episode of Drink Champs, West revealed how MJ hasn’t spoken to him since Facts was released.

Kanye has made his fair share of efforts, but I guess once you diss Jumpman, His Airness would more likely than not refuse to give you any light of day.

