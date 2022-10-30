“I Am the Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry of Music!”: Kanye West Once Drew Parallels to NBA’s Biggest Trendsetters

Michael Jordan is one of the biggest names in basketball, nay, sports. The 6’6 guard revolutionized the game of basketball. He was one of the biggest reasons behind the NBA gaining global popularity. Not only did Michael Jordan go a spotless 6-0 in the NBA Finals, but he also managed to do so in a fashion that no one has managed to replicate.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, changed the way the game of basketball is played for good. The 6’2 point guard showed us all how one does not necessarily need to be tall and bulky to find ways to score and succeed in the league. Using his handles and distance shooting, Steph showed us how the 3-point line could also win team championships.

These two players changed the way we see modern-day basketball. Using the two of them as an example, Hip-Hop sensation Kanye West put out a tweet putting himself in the same shoes as these two legends.

Kanye West compared himself to Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry

In 2016, Stephen Curry broke the NBA records for most 3s in a season. He made 402 triples during the regular season. For the same, he won the NBA’s first-ever unanimous MVP. During the same season, his Warriors won 73 games in a season, breaking the record set by MJ and his Bulls during the 1995-96 season.

Earlier in 2016, Kanye West tweeted, calling himself Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry of music. Kanye deleted the same, but not before Bleacher Report got a hold of the same, and they even made a visual for the same.

“I am the Jordan and Steph Curry of music, meaning I’m the best of two generations.”-Kanye West pic.twitter.com/0wStQmCepA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2016

With this one post alone, Kanye West created so much ruckus. Everyone chose a different part to be mad at. Some pointed out that Kanye called Steph best over players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Others pointed out how West didn’t talk about other greats like Shaq, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and more.

Stephen Curry’s reaction to Kanye West’s tweet

In 2016, Steph was still getting used to stardom. He had just won an MVP and a championship and was enjoying his time in the limelight. When asked about Kanye’s tweet, Curry had three main words to describe it: Funny, weird, and honored.

“I’ve seen a lot of his crazy outlandish tweets, especially in the past month, and then when I saw my name cross through his fingertips, that was kind of funny and honoring at the same time. But then also very weird that he put me in the same conversation as Michael and Kanye.”

Well, from getting recognized by Kanye to becoming a 4x NBA Championship, Stephen Curry sure has come a long way in these last six and a half years.