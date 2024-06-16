Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Pulls Out Dad’s Adorable Picture with Grandson on Father’s Day

On the occasion of Father’s Day celebrations, Jasmine Jordan showered her dad Michael Jordan with some appreciation and love. She took to her Instagram and posted three throwback photos with her pops while wishing him a Happy Father’s Day. In one of the photos, there is a shot of Jasmine with her father, where MJ is seemingly teaching her to swim in a pool.

Advertisement

While a small part of her silhouette is visible, MJ’s head and upper back can be seen in the photo taken from a considerable distance. The image shows how Jordan tried to stay involved in his kids’ lives despite his busy schedule as an NBA superstar.

In another photo, Jasmine can be seen holding her son Rakeem Michael Christmas in her lap while Grandpa MJ has his arm on his daughter’s shoulder. Whilst standing with his two cherubs, Jordan can be seen beaming with joy.

The last photo in the slide is from the Michael Jordan owned NASCAR team 23X1 Racing’s Air Premiere event. In this picture, Jasmine Jordan and MJ are posing in a group photograph with their kith and kin. While rolling out these photographs, the 31-year-old captioned the post, “My Main Man & 100Grand(pa) Happy Father’s Day Daddyo! We Love You ✊”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae)

This Insta post encapsulates the high regard in which Jasmine holds her father. She always delivers a special wish to him on special occasions to appreciate his role in her life. The eldest daughter of Jordan has brought him immense happiness after bringing his first grandchild to the world.

Jasmine Jordan is inseparable from MJ

In 2020, Andscape did a feature on Jasmine Jordan, tabulating her journey as MJ’s child and as a new mother. During the interview, the youngest child of Juanita Vanoy and MJ confessed that with each day, she is only becoming a bigger fan of the 6x NBA Champion.

She recalled how despite being engaged in his hectic NBA schedule, her father took some time out and ensured that she is happy in his presence.

She also recalled how as a pre-teen she googled her father and started to understand the hype around him. When asked about her journey as a mother, Jasmine admitted that it is a challenging task. But at the same time, she loves how her child already has Grandpa wrapped around his finger.

MJ’s daughter has also tried to build her own brand and has stepped into various ventures. As a field representative for Nike, the Syracuse University alum has helped the Jordan brand associate with WNBA athletes like Rhyne Howard and Dana Evans. Thus, her journey in the business world is off to a promising start.