Jasmine Digs Up Rare Pictures on Father Michael Jordan’s Birthday, Gets a Heartfelt Comment from Jamal Crawford

Today is a special day for NBA fans everywhere. NBA legend Michael Jordan is celebrating his 62nd birthday — marking another milestone in the Hall-of-Famer’s decorated life. MJ’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, celebrated her father’s birthday by releasing some unseen photos of His Airness from back in the day.

Jasmine, 32, took to Instagram earlier today to wish her pops a happy birthday. She wrote, “Nothing Like A Father’s Love , Happy Birthday Daddyoo.”

She then shared an image of the six-time NBA Champion wearing a black turtleneck from when he was much younger. The Bulls legend can be seen accompanying Jasmine, who was a child at the time, to school.

That wasn’t all. Jasmine also posted a second photo of MJ with her son and his grandson, Rakeem. The two appear to be playing and enjoying some valuable grandfather-grandson time together.

Several of Jasmine’s 210K Instagram followers flooded to the comments section to wish Jordan a happy birthday. This included NBA legend Rip Hamilton, who added a bunch of heart emojis.

NBA legend Jamal Crawford, on the other hand, used the GOAT emoji, referring His Airness’ status as the “Greatest of all time.”

Michael Jordan is about to have an insane birthday party

One thing that is known about Michael Jordan is that he likes to celebrate his birthday in style. The five-time MVP had a lavish party for his 60th revolution around the sun — one that was attended by another iconic player of the game, Magic Johnson.

Jordan gets love every year for his special day, but his 61st birthday was on another level. MJ got hundreds of shout-outs on social media from fans, players, and even organizations. The Washington Wizards and the official PGA X accounts wished the legend.

Over his illustrious career, MJ averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. On top of his six championships, he was also a six-time NBA Finals MVP. Happy birthday to the GOAT.