“Michael Jordan’s game-worn jersey is worth a whopping $150K!”: When reality show Pawn stars had chance to obtain the GOAT’s actual jersey

Anything associated with Michael Jordan sells -signed game-worn jerseys are worth as much as a Bentley now.

No one man has had the fans gripped as Michael Jordan has in the past 50 years. People throng to own anything that he touched – anything. From game stubs to his sneaker line, fans are crazy about MJ. Not even LeBron James or Kobe Bryant could come close to this level of popularity.

One fan hit the jackpot when he bought a game-worn 1996 NBA finals jersey in a charity auction. That particular item had the trifecta of holy grail status – MJ’s signature, 50th anniversary, and authenticity. If anything could be better, it would be the bible signed by Jesus himself.

Pawn Stars, a reality show about buying and selling historic artifacts also trades in pop culture items and memorabilia. When something like this walks into their hands, no way Rick would let it get away without a fight. The jersey was in pristine condition, with the value being placed at 150,000 dollars.

Michael Jordan will always be marketable – with the Last Dance documentary, even his used tissue paper could go for hundreds

Rick could not make a deal, because the price wasn’t right for the two parties. They are known for their low-ball offers, and this was one of them. Even though they were in Chicago, that could not make them arrive at a deal.

With the premiere of the “Last Dance” documentary, Jordan’s popularity has never been higher. Kids who only saw him in highlights and as a meme now got to see him as the Basketball God that he was. His shoes, autographs, and anything else skyrocketed in price.

Serious basketball collectors would have paid top dollar for the jersey – but since it is a pawn shop, the famous gold and silver shop did not bring out the checkbook. Maybe Harvey Specter would have appreciated the jersey better – he already had the balls from all the games displayed in his office.

