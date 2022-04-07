“Michael Jordan’s Hornets are looking to sign Russell Westbrook!”: NBA Insider reveals jaw-dropping news on Lakers star’s potential future

Michael Jordan and the Hornets could have plans for Lakers star Russell Westbrook as per reports

If you would have told us that the Lakers would be so bad, they’d even miss the play-in tournament, we’d probably look at you like there was a giant dunce hat on your head. But, here we are.

With this failure of the franchise, it is probably safe to assume that Russel Westbrook’s time with them is over. In fact, they probably want to boot him out of the door immediately.

But, with such a horrible contract taped to the man’s name, you may be asking who in the world would want him. And well, as annoying as it may seem for Hornets fans, there does seem to be an answer to that question.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Michael Jordan and the Hornets are coming out as contenders to land Russell Westbrook as per league insiders

Oh no.

The Hornets haven’t had the best season, if we’re being honest.

Given the amount of talent they have, it wouldn’t be unthinkable for them to be the 6th seed in the East. However, with several losing streaks under their belt this season, the team has barely managed to cling on to 10th place.

As a response, fans have been begging for some changes during this upcoming offseason to liven things up. And it seems that Michael Jordan and GM Mitch Kupchak could be preparing a response… just not one of the best kind.

Charlotte has been increasingly mentioned by league insiders as a team to watch on the Russell Westbrook trade front, per @TheSteinLine (Via https://t.co/VLnvss1q1X) pic.twitter.com/NwN6opDBiq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 7, 2022

On one end, we’re sure Michael Jordan is seeing a bunch of young players on his team that need veteran leadership. They need an intense player that can learn from and grow into better athletes. And overall, that doesn’t sound bad at all.

But are there more beneficial moves out there? Is there a veteran who can provide the same intensity, be easier on the wallet, and yet, not decrease LaMelo Ball’s already low playing time? Oh, wait! That’s Montrezl Harrell!

In conclusion, Michael Jordan, please don’t let your Hornets do this.

