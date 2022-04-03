“Regardless of the circumstances I’m growing through there are ways to be able to get through it”: Russell Westbrook remains hopeful of the Lakers winning the chip this year

Russell Westbrook reveals what keeps him going despite the Lakers having a horrendous season and him being the center of all the trolling and name callings.

Now relying on a backdoor entry to make the playoffs, it’s been a poor showing for the Lakers this season. Nothing seems to have worked for the iconic franchise, whether it’s the team chemistry, defense, or the health of its players. LeBron James has only been the consistent draw for the Lakers.

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was not the best decision, with the former MVP struggling to find a footing on the roster. Russ has been the subject of endless trolling and criticism this season, with even his family members getting involved.

The nine-time All-Star’s turnovers and inability to shoot put him under the radar on a nightly basis. However, Westbrook has never refused to come to work despite facing so much hate. The superstar has never cheated the game and continues to find positives in adversities.

Westbrook takes pride in the opportunity of getting to play in the best basketball league in the world. The Lakers point guard always looks for ways to get through downtimes.

Russell Westbrook opens up about his ways of dealing with criticism.

After having a disastrous season for the most part, Westbrook seems to have found his rhythm over the last month. Though the Lakers have been unable to find ways to win games, Russ has been putting up impressive numbers.

Over the past seven games, Westbrook has averaged 20.7 PPG, 7.3 APG, and 7.0 RPG. The two-time scoring champion has shot an impressive 50.9% from the field. With the Lakers slipping to the 11th seed, Brodie spoke about maintaining a positive mindset.

“Because it’s bigger than me, man, said Westbrook. “I’m super blessed to have a platform to be able to help show and help other people. So I’m very prideful in showing people on the outside that regardless of the situation, the circumstances that I may be going through, there are ways to be able to get through it. I strongly believe that if I’m healthy, then I’ll be able to play and go out and compete.”

“For me, I just got to find ways to be able to affect the game and figure out a way to be able to implement all of our guys so we can make a run, get into the playoffs and hopefully get a championship. My challenge as the point guard is to be able to implement everyone else.”

Via: Yahoo Sports

No matter how much you criticize him, one cannot question his will towards the game. Westbrook has only missed one game this season, never refusing to come to work despite being hated, trolled, and mocked.

In what it seems, fans have forgotten the accolades Westbrook has achieved, and he is no doubt a first-ballot Hall of Famer.