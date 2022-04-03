Basketball

“Regardless of the circumstances I’m growing through there are ways to be able to get through it”: Russell Westbrook remains hopeful of the Lakers winning the chip this year

"Regardless of the circumstances I'm growing through there are ways to be able to get through it": Russell Westbrook remains hopeful of the Lakers winning the chip this year
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"LeBron James and Kevin Durant to miss the playoffs? Looks likely": Evaluating the Lakers and the Nets' playoff chances
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Regardless of the circumstances I'm growing through there are ways to be able to get through it": Russell Westbrook remains hopeful of the Lakers winning the chip this year
“Regardless of the circumstances I’m growing through there are ways to be able to get through it”: Russell Westbrook remains hopeful of the Lakers winning the chip this year

Russell Westbrook reveals what keeps him going despite the Lakers having a horrendous season and…