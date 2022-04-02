“Just turning the page on whatever happened”: Russell Westbrook on his recent impressive run as the Lakers push for a play-in spot

Russell Westbrook opens up on his recent impressive stretch as the LA Lakers push for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Currently tied with the Spurs for the 10th position, every game is a do-or-die situation for the Lakers. With six games remaining in their season, the purple and gold find themselves on the brink of an embarrassing elimination.

Once considered championship contenders, the Lakers might not even make the play-in tournament this year. A series of errors on the part of the front office and injuries are a few of the biggest reasons why the LA team hasn’t clicked on the floor.

LeBron James and co had a lot of hopes pinned on Russell Westbrook, having shipped most of their young talent to acquire him. Unfortunately, Brodie struggled for most of the season, unable to find a footing on the roster. However, as the season comes to a closure, Westbrook seems to have finally figured it out, but it might be too late.

Recently, Russ addressed his impressive stretch over the last couple of games, adding that he was turning the page on whatever happened.

Russell Westbrook flips the switch as the Lakers push for a play-in spot.

It’s been a disappointing season for Westbrook, who had decided to play for his hometown LA and add a much-needed championship ring to his Hall of Fame resume. Sadly, things would go south with the former MVP being subjected to endless criticism and trolling.

Westbrook’s turnovers and shooting struggles made him the troll army’s favorite subject. Things only got worse henceforth, with Westbrook turning into a liability, leading to head coach Frank Vogel benching him during crunch time on a few occasions.

But as history has it, Russ is finally finding his rhythm back towards the end of the season. Over the last seven games, the nine-time All-Star has averaged 22.1 PPG, 8.0 APG, and 7.9 RPG. Westbrook has been shooting an efficient 52.1% from the field and close to 40% from the 3-point line.

When asked about turning the page lately, Westbrook said the following.

“Just being in better position on the floor and just turning the page on whatever happened,” said Mr. Triple-Double. “It’s about finding a way to be effective. It’s still a little bit difficult at times, but I’m just trying to play the best way I know how to play regardless of the situation. Just trying to continue competing.”

Despite being subjected to endless criticism with even his family getting involved, Westbrook never lost faith in himself, knowing what he’s capable of bringing to the table. No matter what, nobody can question Russ’ will towards the game.

With a handful of games remaining, Lakers Nation is hopeful that Westbrook is able to continue his run, with optimism grown around LBJ and Anthony Davis’ return.