Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Was Made After He Cried Watching Allen Iverson’s 2014 Documentary

Michael Jordan once admitted to watching Allen Iverson’s documentary 3 times and crying at the end of it.

Michael Jordan and his legacy will forever live on in the annals of NBA history following the release of his ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries. The critically acclaimed Netflix show showcased exactly what went down on a team that won 6 championships in 6 tries.

One of the reasons for why the series was as good as it was, was due to the fact that MJ chose right when choosing his producer. Mike Tollin was given the job but not before showcasing his previous work to the 5x former MVP.

Tollin had worked on everything from ‘Varsity Blues’ to ‘Coach Carter’, firmly establishing himself as a sports guy right off the bat. Jordan on the other hand, was more intrigued by something in the bottom right corner of the presentation, a documentary felt like was trying to be hidden from his gaze.

Michael Jordan claimed ‘Iverson’ made him cry after watching it 3 times.

Allen Iverson’s story that saw him make it from an impoverished childhood in Virginia to becoming a league MVP all while being less than 6 feet tall is quite the emotional and heartwarming one.

It clearly is one that had Michael Jordan in tears after watching not once, not twice, but three times according to Mike Tollin. Tollin would reveal this while talking about how he got to be a producer on the ‘Last Dance’ docuseries.

When asked if he had worked on 2014’s ‘Iverson’, Tollin would give Jordan a hesitant ‘yes’ not knowing if doing so would work in his favor or not. To his surprise, Jordan took his glasses off and said, “I watched that thing 3 times. Made me cry. Love that little guy.”

This was the moment Michael Jordan felt as though he could trust the producer on his own docuseries and brought him on board shortly after.

Allen Iverson embarrassed Michael Jordan in his rookie season

In March of 1997, nearing the end of his eventual ROTY campaign, Allen Iverson went up against the Chicago Bulls. He would get All-Defense 1st Team member, Michael Jordan switched onto him at the top of the key.

Of course, as everybody knows, AI put him in a blender, crossing him over and hitting the elbow jumper right over him. To this day, MJ has hilariously not forgiven the 76ers legend.

Aside from that however, the two share a great relationship with one another, with Iverson admiring him growing up and MJ admiring the way he made it to the top of the league through a great deal of adversity.

