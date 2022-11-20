Michael Jordan’s Mother Initially Downplayed James Jordan’s Disappearance despite ‘No One Had Slept in the Bed’ Observation

In 1993, a tragedy occurred in the Jordan household. Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan Sr. tragically passed away after being shot in a robbery gone wrong.

The years that followed were difficult for MJ and his family. Particularly for his mother, Deloris, who had just lost her husband.

They shared a close relationship. That is why when he initially went missing, she did not think much of it, as it was a common occurrence.

MJ’s mother did not think much of James Jordan’s disappearance

In the days leading up to the tragic passing of James Jordan, all seemed well and normal with the family. Michael was playing basketball, and the family was happy seeing him do so.

However, James Sr. was taking his time to return home. But, this didn’t bother Deloris Jordan, as she was used to her husband being gone for days on end. According to Roland Lazenby in his book, Michael Jordan: The Life, it was only after her daughter started to worry, that Deloris made an interesting observation.

“Sis then phoned her mother, who had just returned home after nearly two weeks on the road, and relayed the secretary’s concerns. Deloris Jordan noted that the house appeared just as she had left it and that it appeared no one had slept in the beds. But she sought to allay her daughter’s concerns, saying that wherever James Jordan was, she was sure that was where he wanted to be.”

(1986) Young Michael Jordan at home with his parents, James and Deloris.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Z87HSOTBWT — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) May 11, 2020

Unfortunately, a while later the family would learn of his passing. News that would send Michael and his family spiraling downwards.

Michael Jordan chose to retire after his father’s passing because he couldn’t imagine playing basketball without him

James Jordan Sr. was an integral part of MJ’s life. His Airness enjoyed having his father at his games. However, following his father’s passing, Jordan could not imagine playing basketball ever again.

This Day In 1993: Michael Jordan retires, for the first time. pic.twitter.com/L0eWvM6zfY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 6, 2019

It was a tough time in Jordan’s life. Luckily, it was an adversity he was able to overcome.

