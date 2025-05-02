When Michael Jordan Revealed His Mother’s Advice That Helped Him Tackle Life

Michael Jordan and his mother Deloris Jordan talk to the crowd outside of The Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic led by Novant Health. Both were taking part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new clinic opening off of Greenfield Street Tuesday May 7, 2024 in Wilmington, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Michael Jordan once revealed that he got most of his guidance from his parents. In an interview from the 90s, he said that his mother, Deloris, always gave him great advice growing up. It was advice that eventually turned him into one of the most successful athletes of all time.

Jordan made a lot of media appearances during his career. But perhaps his most surprising collaboration was when he sat down with Playboy Magazine to talk about life as a basketball player. Surprisingly, he revealed some interesting things. Like the fact that he got most of his guidance from his parents growing up.

“Whom do you look to for guidance?” the interviewer asked. “Most of my guidance has come from my parents. My mom told me to deal with life as it comes, enjoy it as it comes, and that’s what I’ve been doing,” Jordan responded.

It’s sound advice coming from Deloris. Oftentimes, athletes can get ahead of themselves and become complacent early on in their careers. But Jordan’s mother urged him to stay in the moment and not get too far ahead of himself.

Jordan also revealed that he’s grateful for all of the good that comes with life, yet he also deals with the bad and ugly with a positive mindset.

“Good, bad or ugly. Whatever good that happens, I’m grateful. I give all my respect and tribute to whoever has a hand in it. But when all the bad stuff comes, I try to deal with it in a positive manner,” Jordan stated.

All in all, MJ’s mother worked hard to help him succeed and took great pride in his achievements. Even the ones off the court.

Nobody was hapier to see Michael succeed than his mother

Deloris Jordan was always ecstatic to see Michael succeed. She’s immensely proud of the impact he had on the game of basketball. But when he appeared on a box of Wheaties cereal in 1991, it was a particular moment that left her happy.

“How many moms can walk in the grocery store and see their son all over the cereal counter?” Deloris told Sports Illustrated.

Wheaties was once known as “the breakfast of champions” in America, and an athlete’s appearance on the box was an honor and sign of their popularity. Its cover was reserved for the best of the best. But it has seen a decline in sales in recent years. Despite this, they still feature popular athletes on the box covers in the modern day.

The appearance on the box for Jordan in ‘91 was a sign of his status as the best in the NBA. And his mother was joyful to see her son grace the box cover- a prime example of Deloris loving to watch her son succeed.