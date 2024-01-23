“You’ll Suffer Later”: Michael Jordan’s Mother Deloris Dealt with Son’s Complaints Over Strict Rules by Justifying Her Means

Being Michael Jordan’s mother comes with its perks and responsibilities alike. Back in 1999, Deloris Jordan sat down with The Chicago Tribune to discuss her experience raising five children, one of whom, would go on to change the world as we know it. The Jordan household was run as a tight ship. The rules around the house were absolute, and the kids didn’t quite appreciate their circumstances.

Michael himself was not a big fan of the rules as he complained about things other kids could do and not him. But Deloris, in the interview, admitted that she did explain her ways to the kids. Recalling her teachings, Deloris said,

“We can’t control what the neighbors do, and I know if I allow you to do all the things you want to do now, you’ll suffer later.”

Deloris would later reveal that James and her would always make sure to spend time as a family. They would often take trips together, and attend rehearsals and games, making sure the family stays close and strong.

Deloris played a huge role in shaping Jordan’s career, by making him disciplined. While we know Jordan for his work ethics and competitiveness, it was Mama Jordan’s parenting, which made him the Jordan we know today. In one of her interviews, she revealed,

“I took him to work and made him stay in the car all day and read, and could see him from the bank window. I wanted him to know I was always watching him.”

Notably, the measures were for all the children and not only Michael. However, as Jordans grew, Mama Jordan decided to take a step back and allow the kids to make mistakes and learn from them. Deloris would instead choose to communicate her advice through notes, giving her support whenever she thought any of her children needed it.

Michael carried on the disciplined ways

Michael Jordan seemed to have found great success with his parent’s advice. The Bulls star was known for his work ethic and strictness during his playing days, and he seems to have passed the same values down to his kids.

During an interview back in 2007, Jeffery Jordan revealed how his father ( Michael Jordan) imparted discipline to him, even after he turned 18. Jordan had a rule, which Jeffery did during his college days. Talking about the condition, Jordan said,

” When it comes to school, you’ve got to call within 7 days. ‘Cause if you don’t call me within those 7 days, the 8th day imma be standing in front of you,”

Even though Jeffery never made it as big as his father, he did manage to have a decent college career with his dad’s advice. The idea of discipline is something that is emphasized by several great players such as Kobe and LeBron, but no one quite embodies the fierce strictness that Jordan did, and now we know where it comes from.