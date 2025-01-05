Michael Jordan’s Son Jeffrey Has a 1 Word Reaction to Draymond Green’s Hard Foul on Zach Edey

Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) are separated by an official during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

After a somewhat quiet period on the court, Draymond Green seems to have made the headlines for his antics once again. This time, his flagrant foul on Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey has gone viral, with Jeffrey Jordan taking time to make his surprise known on Instagram.

The foul in question occurred in the 4th quarter of the Grizzlies-Warriors game. Green, while attempting to steal the ball from Edey, appeared to hit the 7ft 4″ rookie across the shoulder. The swing caused commotion among the players, with Scotty Pippen Jr. pulling Green away from the center, while Edey tried to push the 4x champion hard. The referees intervened and called a flagrant foul on Draymond, which is what caused Jeffrey to react the way he did. He left a comment on the Instagram post, simply saying, “What.”

Jeffrey Jordan's reaction to Dray getting hit by a flagrant for fouling Edey pic.twitter.com/Ao8Oiffun5 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) January 5, 2025

Green, for his part, claims the act was not deserving of a flagrant call and believes the referees are biased against him due to his name and reputation in the league. He spoke on it after the game, and said,

“No, but it’s Draymond Green, that’s why it’s a flagrant foul. You know, it’s ironic? I said, uh, JK, clean elbow to the head.”Boom! I said, wow, that’s a review. I said, if I blow on someone, y’all review it. He’s like, aw! And there you have it. Who’s surprised?”

Draymond Green asked about Zach Edey: “He play in the NBA.” Asked about his skill set: “He play in the NBA.” On his technical: “When did (the referees) become so above the law that you can’t say ‘Boom!’” pic.twitter.com/dKtiWHzjsY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 5, 2025

It’s likely that Jeffrey was also surprised at how a simple swipe at the ball was classed a flagrant foul, and his comment on the original Instagram post conveyed that too.

But this isn’t the first time that Green’s past of unsportsmanlike behavior has landed him in trouble with the league. In fact, just last season, he was handed an “indefinite suspension” after altercations with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic.

Draymond Green and his less-than-stellar reputation

Green was suspended twice last season, once for 5 games after choking out Rudy Gobert during an on-court scuffle, and once indefinitely after swinging at Jusuf Nurkic. His indefinite suspension began on the 12th of December 2023, and he missed a total of 12 games till the league lifted his ban and reinstated him.

League officials even cited his past behavior as the reason for the indefinite suspension. They used examples of his stomp on Domantas Sabonis’ chest, and his attempt to grab Gobert by the neck and drag him along the length of the floor as further proof that violent conduct was a behavioral pattern for Green.

He has improved significantly since that incident, but just last month, another incident with Edey caused analysts to get up in arms about his behavior, with Kendrick Perkins claiming he needed another indefinite suspension.